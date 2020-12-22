Production Volkswagen ID Roomzz to be China-only

Volkswagen is pushing ahead with plans for a production version of the ID Roomzz, CEO Ralf Brandstätter has confirmed – but likely only for the Chinese market.

The concept version of the electric SUV measures 4930mm long, 1903mm wide and 1675mm tall and is expected to be popular with high-end customers.

“We’re working on it, but it’s a China-only model at the moment,” said Brandstätter. “There is a possibility that it might be sold in other markets, but we’re still looking at it.”

The production model is set to use the same version of Volkswagen’s EV-specific MEB platform as the production version of the ID Buzz MPV, enabling it to house a dual-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain and a battery of up to 82kWh in capacity.

READ MORE

Volkswagen Roomzz concept previews 2021 Model X rival

2021 Volkswagen ID 6: electric SUV seen in production form

Analysis: How China is fuelling Volkswagen's electric dream