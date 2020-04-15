Volkswagen ID Buzz to be new-age Touran

Volkswagen predicts its upcoming retro-look EV will revive flagging interest in MPVs
Rachel Burgess
15 April 2020

The electric ID Buzz ‘Microbus’, due in 2022, will indirectly replace the Touran and reinvigorate the MPV segment through ‘emotional’ design, according to Volkswagen’s board member for R&D, Frank Welsch.

Although the Mk7 Golf-based Touran is still on sale, the larger Sharan will be axed later this year and production of its Seat Alhambra sibling has just ceased. It’s expected that the Touran won’t survive beyond the next couple of years as Volkswagen focuses on SUV demand and its huge investment in electric vehicles.

MPV ownership peaked in the noughties but has since waned considerably as consumers have favoured SUV styling. In the Touran’s peak year in Europe, 2004, 191,414 examples were sold, compared with 75,427 last year.

Name-checking the model as one of his two favourite to develop alongside the Golf GTI, Welsch said: “Some people would say the Touran is a boring car, but it has great efficiency, great value for money [and is] great for family.”

He added: “Now we have other concepts [in place of MPVs], such as the Tiguan Allspace seven-seat SUV. And we have prepared for the next generation with the ID family, including the ID Buzz, which we are developing now. These are the real successors of Touran.

“The Buzz has a lot of space. It’s great-looking. The production version is even better than the concept. It’s the best of the Touran.”

Our Verdict

Volkswagen Touran 2010-2015

Volkswagen Touran 2010-2015

The Volkswagen Touran has a good chassis but little inspiration and a bland appearance

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Describing the ID Buzz as a new-generation MPV, Welsch said: “MPVs are not over, although demand is going down a little bit. They need better design now. This is why the ID Buzz is quite emotional in design.”

The ID Buzz, often described as a spiritual successor to the Microbus of 1950, sits on Volkswagen’s electric-only MEB architecture and is expected to have a 372-mile range. Rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions will be offered, delivering 268bhp and 369bhp respectively.

READ MORE

Volkswagen to launch 34 new models in 2020 

Audi to lead Volkswagen Group R&D efforts 

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spotted undisguised

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2

abkq

15 April 2020
Some of VW's very best designs are the Microbus reinterpretations, but from the brilliant avant garde concept mpv of 2001 to the Bulli, none made production. Instead VW SUVs come in all shapes and sizes. I hope this iD Buzz makes production, but wont hold my breath ...

tuga

15 April 2020
EVs are great for packaging/ space management, looking forward to this. Hopefully a) It looks closer to the concept and less like a bloated ID3; And b) The pricing is more in line with a Touran than say, a Model X.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week