2021 Volkswagen ID 6: electric SUV seen in production form

Volkswagen will imminently unveil its new ID 4 electric SUV, and we've already seen the ID flagship that will follow it, in the form of a prototype testing almost undisguised.

First previewed with the futuristic ID Roomzz concept at last year's Shanghai motor show, Volkswagen's biggest electric vehicle (EV) - likely called the ID 6 - will offer seven seats and place an emphasis on spaciousness.

The concept had more space inside than the Touareg, Volkswagen's largest European model. Sales and marketing boss Jürgen Stackmann said at its unveiling: "Key markets for this car are China and North America. These two countries love space."

"I wouldn't reckon that the ID Roomzz will be a core model [for Europe]," he added, but it's nonetheless due to go on sale here next year alongside the ID 3 hatchback, ID 4 crossover and ID 5 estate.

The ID 6 will be the largest model to sit atop the Volkswagen Group's MEB EV platform until the production version of the ID Buzz van arrives in 2022. It can be expected to pack around 302bhp and 331lb ft from a dual-motor powertrain offering part-time four-wheel drive in its standard form.

The ID Roomzz concept has a claimed range of 280 miles per charge and can be charged to 80% in around half an hour from a 150kW rapid-charger.

The prototype in these new images appears largely production-ready. Despite Volkswagen’s attempt to mask its origins with Peugeot-esque front grille and rear light decals, we can see clearly that the ID flagship will bear a strong resemblance to the smaller ID 4.

The concept's sliding doors don't look to have made it through to the production car, given the prototype's conventionally placed handles, and nor do the camera-based virtual wing mirrors. It's possible, though, that the latter could be available on high-end variants, given that Volkswagen sibling brand Audi already offers them on its E-tron.