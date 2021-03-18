BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Audi Q6 E-tron begins road tests as 2022 launch nears
UP NEXT
New 2022 Skoda Fabia enters production ahead of UK launch

New Audi Q6 E-tron begins road tests as 2022 launch nears

Joint-developed PPE platform will underpin luxury EVs from both firms, including mid-sized Audi SUV
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
12 July 2021

Audi and Porsche are sharing development of a new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, and one of the first Audi models to use the new underpinnings will be the Q6 E-tron SUV. 

Previously confirmed for launch in 2022 by Audi CEO Markus Duessman, the new model will sit between the imminent Q4 E-tron, which uses the VW Group's MEB platform, and the full-sized E-tron flagship, which is based off a modified version of the MLB SUV architecture. It will be built in Ingolstadt, where Audi is also building a new battery production facility to serve its expanding EV line-up. 

It will serve as a sister car to the promised electric version of the Porsche Macan - in much the same way as Audi's new E-tron GT saloon shares the bulk of its make-up with Porsche's Taycan. As was the case with those two cars, the Porsche will arrive several months before the Audi. 

The PPE architecture - based on the J1 platform used for the Taycan and E-tron GT - is designed for full-sized luxury models from the two firms, both in low-slung and SUV forms. The electric Macan was first revealed by Autocar in October 2018 and quietly previewed by Porsche late last year.

Porsche has confirmed that the current, combustion-engined Macan will initially remain on sale alongside the all-new electric car, paving the way for Audi to keep the same-sized Q5 in dealerships beyond the launch of the Q6 E-tron.

The big-selling Q5 has only recently been facelifted and is now available with both mild- and plug-in hybrid powertrains, helping to minimise its impact on Audi's fleet emissions average, so should remain on sale into 2023/2024. It is not yet clear whether Audi is planning a third generation of the Q5, or whether it could be replaced entirely by the new Q6 E-tron. 

The full-sized E-tron will heavily influence the new arrival's design, with the Q6 adopting a cab-backward silhouette, gently sloping roof line and bulky rear arches. Though it will be mechanically identical to the Macan EV, these images suggest the two will share little in the way of design cues.

The Q6 E-tron will have a more obvious performance focus than the current combustion car, given the nature of its PPE architecture. The most powerful variant, likely badged RS in line with Audi's plan to electrify its performance sub-division, should send around 590bhp and 612lb ft to both axles, though the PPE platform has been designed with just a rear-mounted electric motor as standard. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon Estate 310 VZ3 4Drive 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Audi E-tron 55 Quattro 2019 road test review - hero front

Audi E-tron Quattro

Zero-emissions, all-paw SUV leads Germany’s charge to electrification

Read our review
Back to top

The PPE platform also has 800V charging functionality built in, which means the Macan EV and Q6 E-tron will be able to charge at speeds of up to 350kW. Expect a range in excess of 300 miles, given the entry-level E-tron GT is quoted to be capable of 303 miles per charge. 

The Q6 E-tron will offer a dynamic advantage over MEB-based electric cars from Audi and Volkswagen, too, courtesy of inbuilt torque-vectoring and rear-axle steering functionality, though these will likely be reserved for the more expensive performance options.

It remains unclear whether this new electric SUV will arrive before an A4-sized electric saloon that Audi first previewed in 2019, and has been described by company bosses as the most important Audi to use the PPE platform.

READ MORE

New Porsche Macan EV previewed in design model

Audi developing dramatic A5-sized luxury electric coupé

Audi confirms PPE-based electric models for China​

Used cars for sale

 Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Sport 5dr Auto
2020
£41,998
4,600miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Sport 5dr Auto
2020
£43,000
13,075miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£43,980
16,855miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Sport 5dr Auto
2020
£44,500
4,508miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£45,000
12,574miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 300kw 55 Quattro 95kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£45,490
14,853miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£45,990
8,541miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Sport 5dr Auto
2020
£46,500
7,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh S Line 5dr Auto
2020
£46,850
10,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 18 March 2021

 Will it be hard not to find a car that fits your requirements?, seems these days there's a model of just about any car you want, and here's just another Audi/Porsche/VW , will they vary in price?

wmb 18 March 2021
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Will it be hard not to find a car that fits your requirements?, seems these days there's a model of just about any car you want, and here's just another Audi/Porsche/VW , will they vary in price?

I was thinking the same thing regarding the price. With the thr PPE being baesd on the Taycan and e-tron GT's J1 platform and keeping much of the same hardware and their prices being waaay up there, would that mean the same for the Macan and Q6 BEV's too?&

Latest Drives

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon Estate 310 VZ3 4Drive 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

View all latest drives