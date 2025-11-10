BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche Cayenne Electric to be revealed on 19 November
Porsche Cayenne Electric to be revealed on 19 November

New flagship EV will pack up to 1000bhp and radical charging tech

10 November 2025

Porsche has confirmed it will reveal the long-awaited Cayenne Electric next week – and it is expected to offer up to 1000bhp.

Due to go on sale in early 2026, the electric SUV– which Autocar drove a prototype of in August – will join the Taycan and Macan Electric in an expanding electric line-up.

But, unlike the latter which in many global markets has replaced its ICE predecessor outright, the new Cayenne Electric is being positioned alongside the existing third-generation ICE Cayenne as Porsche hedges its bets in response to a slower than anticipated uptake of its EVs.

Porsche says the fourth generation Cayenne – which arrives 22 years after the nameplate launched – will “sets new standards in the SUV segment”.

The five-seat SUV is based on parent Volkswagen Group’s 800V Premium Platform Electric, which is used by the Porsche Macan Electric and the Audi Q6 E-tron.

The Cayenne EV will be clearly differentiated in appearance to its ICE sibling, with a more slippery front end, frameless windows and flush handles. At 4979mm long, it is 49mm longer than its sibling.

The platform used by the Cayenne Electric allows for a 3020mm wheelbase – 35mm longer than that of the ICE Cayenne. While arriving first as an SUV, a rakish coupe body shape will follow next year.

Electricity is pulled from a 108kWh battery with a range that is expected to exceed 373 miles. Charging rate peaks at 400kW, meaning a 10-80% top-up will take just 16 minutes. It will also be capable of charging wirelessly, in a first for the brand.

The drivetrain mates a pair of permanent magnet synchronous motors (one on the front axle and one integrated into the rear) that combine for a claimed up to 100bhp.

Inside, the new Cayenne will also have the largest array of displays fitted in any Porsche yet, including a curved central touchscreen.

The car will make its first public appearance at the Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai a few days after it is revealed.

