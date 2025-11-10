Porsche has confirmed it will reveal the long-awaited Cayenne Electric next week – and it is expected to offer up to 1000bhp.

Due to go on sale in early 2026, the electric SUV– which Autocar drove a prototype of in August – will join the Taycan and Macan Electric in an expanding electric line-up.

But, unlike the latter which in many global markets has replaced its ICE predecessor outright, the new Cayenne Electric is being positioned alongside the existing third-generation ICE Cayenne as Porsche hedges its bets in response to a slower than anticipated uptake of its EVs.

Porsche says the fourth generation Cayenne – which arrives 22 years after the nameplate launched – will “sets new standards in the SUV segment”.

The five-seat SUV is based on parent Volkswagen Group’s 800V Premium Platform Electric, which is used by the Porsche Macan Electric and the Audi Q6 E-tron.

The Cayenne EV will be clearly differentiated in appearance to its ICE sibling, with a more slippery front end, frameless windows and flush handles. At 4979mm long, it is 49mm longer than its sibling.

The platform used by the Cayenne Electric allows for a 3020mm wheelbase – 35mm longer than that of the ICE Cayenne. While arriving first as an SUV, a rakish coupe body shape will follow next year.

Electricity is pulled from a 108kWh battery with a range that is expected to exceed 373 miles. Charging rate peaks at 400kW, meaning a 10-80% top-up will take just 16 minutes. It will also be capable of charging wirelessly, in a first for the brand.

The drivetrain mates a pair of permanent magnet synchronous motors (one on the front axle and one integrated into the rear) that combine for a claimed up to 100bhp.

Inside, the new Cayenne will also have the largest array of displays fitted in any Porsche yet, including a curved central touchscreen.

The car will make its first public appearance at the Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai a few days after it is revealed.