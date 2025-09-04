BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche Cayenne Electric gets radical wireless charging tech

New system will allow new electric SUV to charge without plugging in – but it won't be cheap

Richard Lane, Autocar
4 September 2025

The Porsche Cayenne Electric will be offered with a wireless charging pad, claimed to be the first manufacturer-supported inductive charging solution on the market.

Officially named Porsche Wireless Charger (PWC), it offers speeds up to 11kW and works in temperatures ranging from -40 to 50deg C. Porsche claims it's unaffected by debris such as leaves or snow. The pad operates at around 90% efficiency.

The pad is straightforward to initiate. When driving towards it, the car's digital display cuts to gridlines overlaid on a feed from a forward-facing camera, to help the driver line up with the pad, drive over it and park in just the right place. 

The Cayenne’s air suspension then lowers the body a few centimetres, a magnetic field fires up beneath it and the invisible transfer of electrons into the battery begins.

You can’t embed the 60mm-tall, 50kg pad into the floor of a driveway or garage for total integration, as this would involve obscuring the sensors that help guide the car onto the pad. It is however completely self-sufficient, as no wallbox is required.

All UK-spec Cayenne EVs will be prepared with the necessary wiring and hoses to accept the 15kg, water-cooled charge receptor that is bolted behind the protective underbody cladding at the front of the car – but the unit itself will be an option, costing around £2000. The pad costs an additional £3000.

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001

Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

Crucial all-new version of luxury SUV promises enormous performance, delectable handling, a long range and off-road capability all at once

Moreover, if a quicker-charging system becomes available in the future, software alone won't be enough to realise that improved rate, said Porsche, so newer hardware would be required. 

Safety systems are integrated into the pad. For example, if the neighbours’ cat is drawn to the heat of the pad, its foreign object detection system will cut the magnetic charge field. When the cat moves, the charging will recommence. 

The system is also equipped with an LTE and wireless LAN module, so it can be controlled via the My Porsche app. Similar to a wallbox, charging can be started and stopped manually or set for activity at off-peak times, and preconditioning is possible.

The PWC will become available next year, when the Cayenne Electric goes on sale with circa-400kW cabled charging speeds and, in top-spec Turbo form, around 1000bhp.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
