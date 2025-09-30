BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Porsche Cayenne fitted with brand's biggest screens yet

Dashboard hosts three infotainment screens including a 14.9in display for passengers and a curved central unit

Charlie Martin Autocar
30 September 2025

Porsche has unveiled the interior of the incoming Cayenne EV, featuring the largest array of screens yet fitted to any of its models.

The cabin is centred around a prominent infotainment touchscreen dubbed the Flow Display. It is angled into two distinct segments: the larger portion is used for more complex functions such as displaying maps and activating the new driving ‘mood modes’; and the narrower segment houses key functions for media, calls, heated seats and screen navigation.

Physical buttons can be found below the Flow Display and on the steering wheel. They control the most used features such as audio and climate. 

The central display is flanked by a 14.25in curved instrument panel and a 14.9in infotainment touchscreen for passengers. The latter, as in the Macan, can be used to watch films and play video games. It also has a separate Bluetooth audio connection from the car’s main media output.

The passenger screen will be an optional extra on entry-level Cayennes and standard on higher trims. In cars that forego the screen, it is replaced with leather or cloth trim that matches the interior upholstery.

Porsche's high-tech approach for the new Cayenne is continues under the skin: the company said the luxury SUV will have power outputs nudging 1000bhp yet also ranges of around 373 miles, thanks to a large 108kWh battery pack.

It will be rechargeable at up to 400kW, allowing a 10-80% refill in roughly 15 minutes; but an innovative inductive charging system will also be offered to allow drivers to refill their batteries at home, without using a charging cable. 

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
sdg1010 30 September 2025

Can someone explain to me how it is illegal for me to look at my phone while driving (whose screens and functions I know like the back of my hand) but it is perfectly legal for a company to install three computer screens that show disparate information that often changes frequently while driving? 

xxxx 30 September 2025

How can we cope without 3 square feet worth of LED sceens, is something no one ever said.

Andrew1 30 September 2025
Same question was asked when the first smartphones came out. Or big TVs.

