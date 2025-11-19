BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche Cayenne Electric arrives with 1140bhp for £130k

First electric Cayenne becomes Porsche's most powerful model ever in Turbo form; also goes big on in-car tech

Will Rimell Autocar
News
5 mins read
19 November 2025

Porsche has unveiled the long-awaited Cayenne Electric as its most powerful model to date, with 1140bhp on tap.

The German car maker’s third EV after the Taycan and Macan Electric is slated as “the beginning of a new era”.

The fourth-generation Cayenne is the first iteration since the SUV's launch in 2002 to be sold without a combustion powertrain.

That’s because it sits on the EV-only PPE platform – a decision originally taken as part of a bold target by Porsche for 80% of its line-up to be electric by 2030. 

However, during development last year, Porsche shelved those plans, citing slower-than-expected interest in EVs. As such, alongside the new Cayenne Electric, Porsche will continue to sell the third-generation Cayenne, which it will heavily update next year – its second facelift in nine years. 

This means Porsche's flagship SUV will be offered with three powertrains (petrol, hybrid and electric) well into the 2030s.

“With the electrification of the Cayenne, we are reaching a new level of performance that sets standards for the future,” said Porsche marketing boss Matthias Becker. “At the same time, we will continue to develop the Cayenne with efficient combustion and hybrid drive systems well into the next decade." 

The Cayenne Electric will arrive in the middle of next year, initially in two guises. Prices start at £83,200, with the eye-wateringly powerful top-rung Turbo coming in at £130,900.

POWERTRAIN

The fourth-generation Cayenne moves from parent Volkswagen Group’s MLB to the EV-only PPE platform, which also underpins the Macan Electric and Audi Q6 E-tron.

In top-rung Turbo form, the dual-motor powertrain – with launch control activated – puts out a staggering 1140bhp and 1106lb ft of torque.

That equates to a blistering 0-62mph time of 2.5sec and a 0-124mph time of 7.4sec. Speed tops out at 162mph.

This power and speed puts the 2.5-tonne-plus SUV on par with hypercars such as the Bugatti Veyron and Aston Martin Valhalla.

It also surpasses the 1093bhp Taycan Turbo GT as the most powerful Porsche road car ever made, while placing it as the joint-third fastest Porsche alongside the latest 911 Turbo S. It is beaten only by the Taycan Turbo S (2.4sec) and Taycan Turbo GT (2.2sec).

Key to this extreme power is the Cayenne Turbo Electric’s rear motor, which features direct oil cooling – an innovation derived from motorsport that Porsche says ensures “high continuous output and efficiency”.

During normal driving, the Turbo model puts out up to 845bhp, with an extra 174bhp on offer (for 10sec at a time) via a 'push to pass' button on the steering wheel.

The entry-level EV is also equipped with a dual-motor drivetrain but with a much lower output of 402bhp - the same as is offered by the Macan 4 Electric.

With that decrease in power, the 0-62mph sprint is extended to 4.8sec and top speed reduced to 143mph.

Towing capacity for both models is rated at 3.5 tonnes.

Energy in both instances is supplied by a 113kWh battery. For the entry-level car, up to 398 miles of range is offered, with up to 387 miles in the Turbo.

That puts the Cayenne Electric above rivals such as the BMW iX and Lotus Eletre and what is expected from the incoming Range Rover Electric.

The PPE platform’s 800V electrical system means charging speeds can reach as much as 390kW via an appropriate DC charger. This means a near-200-mile top-up (10-80% charge) in less than 16 minutes. Up to 600kW of power can be achieved via braking recuperation.

Porsche claims the Cayenne Electric is the first car on the market to be offered with wireless charging; it can top up inductively at speeds of up to 11kW.

To do so, owners will need to pay £2000 for a water-cooled charge receptor (which weighs 15kg and is bolted behind the protective underbody cladding) and £3000 for a charging pad. All UK-spec Cayenne EVs will be prepared with the necessary wiring and hoses to accept the receptor.

Porsche is expected to offer a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version of the Cayenne Electric after launch, as it did with the Macan Electric.

The Turbo model is fitted with a trick suspension – named Porsche Active Ride – that Porsche says almost completely compensates for body roll and pitch.

It also gets a torque-vectoring system and a limited-slip differential at the rear. Both models get rear-wheel steering too.

DESIGN

The new Cayenne is quite a departure from the third-generation car, as part of an effort to make it as slippery as possible.

This effort is most notably seen at the front. Where before sat the Cayenne’s signature wide grille now sits a solid panel and lower bonnet line.

A raft of active aerodynamic features have also been added, to both aid efficiency and improve driving dynamics. These include moveable cooling flaps on the nose, air curtains, an adaptive roof spoiler and, at the rear, a lower diffuser and, exclusively on the Turbo, active blades.

The changes mean the Cayenne Electric has a drag coefficient of 0.25 – 0.1 better than the Eletre. For reference, the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ, the most efficient EV currently on sale, has a drag coefficient of 0.21.

The newcomer is also offered with an optional off-road pack, which increases approach angles and adds extra bolstering – especially around the battery – for use away from Tarmac.

It's 55mm longer than the car it replaces, sitting at 4985mm long, 1980mm wide and 1674mm tall. 

That extra length is mainly down to the new wheelbase (3023mm) and most notably impacts rear leg room, which has been increased by 130mm.

INTERIOR

At the centre of the cabin is Porsche's new Flow Display. This OLED panel combines the instrument cluster with a 14.25in infotainment touchscreen (split horizontally into two panels) and optional 14.9in passenger touchscreen for the largest interior unit ever fitted to a Porsche. 

As with most Volkswagen Group vehicles, most of the car’s controls are found within that central screen, but Porsche has fitted physical buttons and switches for key items such as the audio and climate control.

A head-up display that covers 87in of the windscreen is available as an option.

The Cayenne Electric comes equipped with what Porsche describes as panel heating. This warms not only the seats but also the armrests and door panels. The rear seats are electronically adjustable. 

Rear luggage capacity is rated at 781 litres – almost 200 litres more than in the iX and more than 90 litres than in the Eletre. With the seats down, that number increases to 1588 litres. In addition, there's 90 litres of space under the bonnet.

At launch, buyers can choose from 13 paint colours, nine wheel designs that range from 20in to 22in in diameter and 12 interior looks. Options include five interior packages.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

soldi 19 November 2025

How much does it weigh?  Maybe it needs such high power to shift its increased mass and generate deliver a reasonable power/weight ratio.

alessandro 19 November 2025

It's now a cliché: excellent outright performance, poor efficiency.

alessandro 19 November 2025

Bland looks. If I didn't know it was a Porsche, I'd think it was yet another SUV from some Chinese brand.

