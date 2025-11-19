Porsche has unveiled the long-awaited Cayenne Electric as its most powerful model to date, with 1140bhp on tap.

The German car maker’s third EV after the Taycan and Macan Electric is slated as “the beginning of a new era”.

The fourth-generation Cayenne is the first iteration since the SUV's launch in 2002 to be sold without a combustion powertrain.

That’s because it sits on the EV-only PPE platform – a decision originally taken as part of a bold target by Porsche for 80% of its line-up to be electric by 2030.

However, during development last year, Porsche shelved those plans, citing slower-than-expected interest in EVs. As such, alongside the new Cayenne Electric, Porsche will continue to sell the third-generation Cayenne, which it will heavily update next year – its second facelift in nine years.

This means Porsche's flagship SUV will be offered with three powertrains (petrol, hybrid and electric) well into the 2030s.

“With the electrification of the Cayenne, we are reaching a new level of performance that sets standards for the future,” said Porsche marketing boss Matthias Becker. “At the same time, we will continue to develop the Cayenne with efficient combustion and hybrid drive systems well into the next decade."

The Cayenne Electric will arrive in the middle of next year, initially in two guises. Prices start at £83,200, with the eye-wateringly powerful top-rung Turbo coming in at £130,900.

POWERTRAIN

The fourth-generation Cayenne moves from parent Volkswagen Group’s MLB to the EV-only PPE platform, which also underpins the Macan Electric and Audi Q6 E-tron.