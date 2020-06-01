Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design marks bespoke push

The new Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design is the first of four classic-led special editions and marks broader expansion plans for Porsche’s bespoke arm, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.
The four special editions will be revealed over the course of the 992-generation 911’s lifetime, appearing on different 911 variants and celebrating different decades in the 911’s history. They are intended to blend the technology of modern-day 911s with design elements from the past.
The idea was first launched last year on the limited-edition 911 Speedster Heritage Design. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur director Boris Apenbrink said: “The Speedster Heritage Design concept was a prequel which tested out how the design features work on Porsche fans and customers.”
As the first Heritage Design production model, the Targa 4S was chosen because it is “the most emotional derivative in the 911 range”, said Apenbrink. “Everyone recognises a Targa at first glance, so we decided this was the best basis for the first Heritage Design model.”
Limited to 992 units - reflecting the eighth-generation 911’s internal designation - the Heritage Design model costs £136,643 – £26,918 more than a standard Targa 4S. Order books open today, with first deliveries in the autumn. Technical specifications, including a 0-62mph time of 3.6sec, remain unchanged.
The model harks back to details of the 1950s and 1960s, led by exclusive Cherry Red paint, which was inspired by the early shades of the 356. The Porsche logo returns the word 'Porsche' to its old font, while the brake calipers are black. “In the ’50s, we didn’t have red or yellow ones,” says Apenbrink.
harf
Oh dear!
The targa model just looks weirdly wrong. The back end design is especially horrific. And why would you deliberately park it so in the front front 3/4 view, the targa hoop was perfectly aligned with the lit pillar. Odd. Door decal numbers, really? Nice colour and oddly happy headlights but otherwise it's a no from me.
275not599
What a ripoff!
What a ripoff, £27,000 for a roundel, some badges and non-leather! Boy do Porsche know how to suck the money out of a moron's wallet! For that sort of money I would want more authenticity eg Fuchs wheels, a vague manual gearshift, more front end bobbing and some snap oversteer.
tuga
Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
I really like the idea behind this, but for their sake I hope the next models will be better specced.
Red + Gold badging + Full body plastic decals make this car tacky af.
