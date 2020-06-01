Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design marks bespoke push

There is historical white livery, including lollipop stickers on the doors on which customers can specify numbers, and gold trim parts as they once were. Porsche has also reintroduced a badge on the rear lid, inspired by those given to 356 owners who reached 100,000km in their cars.

“We took that design and made it a bit more modern but easily recognisable for fans,” said Apenbrink.

Inside, the Heritage Design's stand-out details are red leather and corduroy seats, both of which were used in the 356, as well as the white indicators and sport chronograph known from classic Porsches.

Talking about the rollout of more models from the bespoke division, Apenbrink said: “It will be up to two years before you can expect the next car. We don’t want to overdo it. Porsche Exclusive stands for passion and craftsmanship. We want enthusiasts to say: ‘They’ve nailed it, that car has everything that is truly iconic for the ’50s’.

“This first one reflects the ’50s and ’60s, while upcoming ones will cover the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. We started on the Targa, and the other three limited editions will be based on other 911 variants.”

Talking about potential buyers for the cars, Apenbrink said: “These special editions are not in competition with electrification or connectivity features but an addition. We have a lot of customers who are fascinated by classic design features and want to see them in modern cars. We are known for our rich heritage. But it might also inspire people who have not considered Porsche before to think: ‘This is a cool style that brings back something from the past'.”

North America is expected to account for a third of sales, Europe half of sales and the rest spread worldwide. Apenbrink explained: “There’s not much interest from the Chinese market, because people are more focused on modern times than knowing the past of Porsches. It’s for those countries where we have many fans that know Porsche heritage.”

He also acknowledged the business sense of the bespoke arm. “Our investment in the future with electrification is very expensive, so it makes sense that everything Porsche does needs to be profitable, such as projects like these. From a business standpoint, these [projects] are very attractive, so it’s a clear win-win: it attracts customers and helps keep the business alive.”