Pininfarina accelerates hypercar and EV plans

The new boss of luxury EV maker Automobili Pininfarina has told Autocar that the 1900bhp Battista hypercar is on course to reach customers this year – and said that new technology partnerships will accelerate the firm’s subsequent plans.

Industry veteran Per Svantesson was recently appointed Automobili Pininfarina CEO as part of a management reshuffle. The Swede, who had served as chief operating officer since 2018, replaced Michael Perschke. Former Ferrari and Maserati engineer Paolo Dellachà’s role has been expanded to chief product and engineering officer, replacing Christian Jung, while a new sales boss has also been appointed.

Despite the reshuffle, Svantesson said the focus for the firm is unchanged: “Our brand is based on what Pininfarina stands for, which is design. Our plan is to offer amazing design with revolutionary technology.”

Focusing on the Battista

Automobili Pininfarina plans to produce 150 examples of the £1.7 million Battista, which uses a Rimac powertrain, and Svantesson said that a key focus of the new management team is “getting the design into the hands of customers”.

He added: “Producing high-performance cars like this requires complete attention to detail. It’s one thing making a beautiful design, but we need to promise a lot to customers and then keep that promise through ownership.”

Depending on the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, Svantesson said the Battista should be ready for buyers and potential new customers by late summer, with first deliveries due later this year.

There have been rumours of limited sales, but Svantesson insisted they are “in a good place”. He added: “We’ve got around 100 people who want a test drive. People love the design and the brand and can relate to the company, but some have never driven an EV before, and that dynamic experience is key.”

A new range of Pininfarina EVs

The Battista is intended to serve as the halo car for the Pininfarina brand. It will be followed by a range of luxury EVs designed to take on the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini. The first is planned to be a Urus-rivalling 1000bhp SUV costing around £275,000, and is set to be previewed by the Pura Vision concept later this year.