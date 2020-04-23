Pininfarina Pura Vision SUV due in 2022

Heritage entered the equation, too. Chief design officer Luca Borgogno said inspiration for the long bonnet came from the Cisitalia 202 of 1947, while the glass roof draws a parallel between it and the Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 Superflow concept of 1953. Both of these were designed by Carrozzeria Pininfarina.

“It’s extremely close to production,” Borgogno said of the Pura Vision.

Even the glass roof will remain; Pininfarina is working with what it referred to as a “big company” to bring this to production. The panel reflects sunlight to keep the interior temperature controlled in the summer and is mounted over an aluminium frame that would protect occupants in the event of a rollover accident.

The metal hides a 1000bhp electric powertrain embedded into a new platform that was developed in-house with the help of unnamed partners.

Pininfarina had planned to use Rivian’s ‘skateboard’ architecture, but retail giant Amazon abruptly ended the tie-up when it began investing in the American start-up.

Dellachà quoted a 0-62mph time of about 3.0sec, a 186mph top speed and a range of up to 340 miles. Despite its obvious road focus, the new Pininfarina will offer some degree of off-road capability plus “better lateral dynamics” than other high-end SUVs, thanks in part to its lower centre of gravity.

Pininfarina plans to build 150 examples of the Battista hypercar, with each priced at £1.7 million. The SUV will be considerably less exclusive, with Borgogno floating a base price in the vicinity of €300,000 (£274,000) and a production run somewhere in the four-digit range. Its main rival will be the Ferrari Purosangue, which is also set to hit the market in 2022.

Pininfarina’s former COO and now CEO Per Svantesson announced that his team has begun the process of finding an industrial site near Turin on which to establish a factory.

“It’s very important to be in Italy,” he explained, adding that the Italian government is helping Pininfarina scout a location. The site will ultimately include facilities for product development, testing, training and manufacturing, as well as a delivery centre for customers. “This will be our home,” said Svantesson.

The SUV will be the first model built at this complex when it enters production by the end of 2022. The Battista will instead be made – largely by hand – in nearby Cambiano.

However, Michael Perschke – who last week stepped down as Pininfarina CEO – hinted that, even with backing of parent firm Mahindra, the plan might require additional investments. “We will potentially invite one or two additional shareholders to scale up,” he said. “You can burn a lot of money becoming an electric car brand.”