Ultra-exclusive Pininfarina Battista Anniversario unveiled

Centre-locking forged aluminium wheels wrapped by Pirelli P-Zero tyres reduce unsprung weight by 10kg. They’ll join the body kit on the Battista’s list of options. The cabin receives redesigned seats, which will also be available on the standard Battista, and blue accents that match the exterior pinstripe.

Looking beyond the commemorative, colour-coded modifications, the Anniversario model illustrates the subtle changes Pininfarina made to the hypercar since publicly unveiling it as a close-to-production concept at the 2019 edition of the Geneva motor show. They include a more ergonomic steering wheel made taller and narrower as well as a relocated charging port surrounded by LED lights.

“We want our cars to be recognisable, to have kind of a trademark. You’re familiar with Apple computers; you’ve seen how the logo glows on the back. We wanted to offer something similar to our customers. The charging port lights up when the car is plugged in so you’ll be able to recognise a Pininfarina from a distance. This will be on every car we produce in the future,” Borgogno pointed out.

The Battista’s basic specifications haven’t changed. Its four-motor electric powertrain delivers 1900bhp and 1696lb ft of torque, figures that unlock a sub-2sec 0-62mph time. “In the normal world, the lunchtime peak power of a small village is roughly the same,” Rene Wollmann, the company’s director of sports cars, said proudly. He added early simulation testing suggests the Battista is quicker around Spain’s Calafat circuit than the single-seater car Mahindra Racing enters in Formula E events.

Although there aren’t many parallels between the Battista and Mahindra’s Formula E car, company test driver and pilot Nick Heidfeld told Autocar some of the technology being developed for the track will trickle down into future Pininfarina models in the 2020s. Engineers are notably learning how to make the powertrain more efficient, how to run more accurate simulations, and how to improve the battery.

Reliably repeatable performance inevitably comes up when the conversation turns to high-performance electric cars, Porsche cites it as one of the Taycan’s biggest selling points, but Pininfarina said it’s not a big concern because the Battista is not designed for intensive track use. Wollmann told Autocar his team will nonetheless wirelessly monitor every Battista in real-time and analyse the data to detect any and all powertrain-related faults. This practise is not unusual in this segment. Engineers will contact owners immediately if they notice a problem, though Wollmann added customers can opt out of this program if they’d rather not share driving data with Pininfarina and deal with potential issues themselves.