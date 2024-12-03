BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Official: Jaguar enters new age with radical Type 00 Concept
UP NEXT
Porsche Boxster, Cayman EVs use race tech for "real sports car" handling

Official: Jaguar enters new age with radical Type 00 Concept

New concept sets out the radical look destined for its £120k-plus, new-era EVs

Steve Cropley Autocar
News
9 mins read
3 December 2024

Forget the furore. Remove from your mind, if you can, the past two weeks’ noise about Living Vivid and Breaking Moulds.

Concentrate instead on the Jaguar Type 00 (Zero Zero), the long-promised concept coupé that introduces an entirely new design style to the 90-year-old marque and sets the tone for its all-EV range that will hit showrooms from 2026.

The concept car is a two-door fixed-head coupé, a body type we’re told will not be built. But it has perhaps been artfully chosen because it loosely echoes the layout of the 1961 Jaguar E-Type, the car nearly everyone cites as the leader of a previous great leap forward in Jaguar design.

Related articles

Company insiders say the concept coupé’s size, proportions and, above all, its design style are all “very close” to the brand’s first next-generation production car: a blocky Porsche Taycan-rivalling super-GT that was pictured testing earlier this month. That car and its radical styling were first revealed by Autocar back in 2023, and the Type 00 concept shows how accurate our sources were.

This will be the first of three models to be launched within about a year between them on the new purpose-designed JEA architecture. That platform will, Jaguar estimates, offer as much as 430 miles of range and the ability to add 200 miles with 15 minutes of charge. This would suggest power being drawn from a battery in excess of 100kWh, but Jaguar has yet to confirm a pack size.

This concept, revealed on 2 December at Miami Art Week, is the product of an exhaustive process that led designers to produce 13 full-size models on the way, and its maturity shows. All were avant-garde, according to design chief Gerry McGovern. “Anything iterative would not have taken us where we wanted to go,” he said.

Jaguar Type 00 – side

Its name, which reprises the word ‘Type’ used for so many great Jaguars, also suggests that future nomenclature won’t stray too far from the past.

Although the Type 00 is a two-door car with forward-hinged dihedral doors and built on a shorter-than-production wheelbase, it tells us plenty about the forthcoming saloon. We already know this is a low, lithe car in the old Jaguar mould, with a raked roof, a long wheelbase and a uniquely long bonnet.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

audi a6 e tron review 20 24 01 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
8
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
7
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Omodo 5 review 2024 01 front cornering
Omoda 5 review
5
Omoda 5 review
Land Rover Defender review 2024 01 off road
Land Rover Defender
9
Land Rover Defender

View all car reviews

Back to top

It’s also one of a new wave of cars that ditches a heavy and fundamentally useless rear window and uses twin side cameras, and a digital rear-view mirror like that offered in its Defender cousin.

The Type 00’s shape is defined by long, confident lines that spell out beautiful, opulent proportions, according to its maker. The modernist surfaces are starkly simple, almost flat in places, but they incorporate sleek compound curves where needed.

The overall effect is boldness – a key aim of the designers – yet the surfacing and sparse details carry impressions of sophistication and restraint, as befits a Jaguar selling in the £120,000 bracket, more than twice the price of an outgoing-generation Jag.

Jaguar Type 00 – rear quarter

The glasshouse stresses the theme of lowness. The Type 00 has a fairly high waist and a flattish roof with a ‘fast’ rear panel (without window) that gives it almost a chop-top look. In that one way, it faintly resembles one previous Jaguar: the XJS.

The car has a bluff front with no ‘proper’ grille, using Jaguar’s new 16-bar Strike Through design device as frontal embellishment. The same device is used again atop the long bonnet and it even flows through the raked windscreen to become a fascia-topped feature. The massive 23in alloys also use the same multi-line Strike Through as part of their own design.

Advertisement
Back to top

Inside, it is a stunning, cream-coloured compartment for two that shuns leather in favour ofmodern, sustainable textiles such as Kvadrat (already popular in production Defenders and Range Rovers). It features a pair of elegantly designed bucket seats, constructed in a way that avoids visible stitching (as in the Defender Octa). There’s also a surface called Travertine Stone on the centre console (a genuine stone veneer) and a brass spine runs along the length of the cabin.

The concept’s controls and instruments are comprehensive, rethought but minimised in what has become a very JLR way. “Just as on the outside, deployable technologies are a hallmark of the interior,” said interior design chief Tom Holden.

Jaguar Type 00 – door open

This is shown by two rearview screens (“that glide silently and theatrically”), which save the Type 00 from having untidy exterior rear-vision mirrors. The door releases are in the roof console next to a long panoramic roof. And instead of choosing your driving mode from a switch, you drop a brass token into a slot in the centre console.

Some of it is beautiful, some features are gimmicky and, unlike with the exterior, it’s far from clear how influential the Type 00’s cabin will be on the 2026 production car.

Overwhelmingly, the Type 00 fulfils its mission to be “a copy of nothing”, to employ once again that grievously overused quote from Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons. It also brings a new logic to the much-discussed rebranding elements: the Device Mark, the Strike Through, the Maker’s Mark (the new ‘leaper’ and simpler ‘JR’ medallion).

Advertisement
Back to top

The new ‘jaGuar’ script looks okay on the car, despite its middle capital letter, and the Strike Through provides interesting detail for the car’s frontal surface – where traditionally a grille would be – while also giving the rear body panel an unmistakable ‘new Jaguar’ identity. The new brass leaper provides detail on each of the car’s front flanks and the ‘JR’ medallions are used as wheel centres. It all comes together far better than many critics might have imagined a few weeks ago.

Jaguar Type 00 – wheel logo

In most ways, the Type 00’s design collides head on with the proportions of the outgoing I-Pace, Jaguar’s first full EV that was launched only six years ago and whose creators took pains to emphasise their car’s forward-control layout (and consequent short nose) and to brand it an SUV. This allowed it a sleek but high-riding shape with plenty of space for the battery below the cabin floor. We have yet to discover how the new-generation Jaguars will accommodate their batteries while retaining their low-slung stance.

The lowness of the Type 00 and the similarly low-riding production models to come promise a relatively small frontal area (despite a very upright, bluff front) as a way of delivering decent aerodynamic performance.

But good aero is not the only priority, it seems. Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover said it was a key objective from the project’s earliest days to resist – for concept and production models – the arch-conventional, somewhat hackneyed use of high-riding, forward-control shapes that had “spent too long in the wind tunnel” and been adopted by many current EVs as a way of delivering Jaguar’s avowed “fearless creativity” of design.

Advertisement
Back to top

Though everyone at JLR takes pains to credit the whole 600-strong JLR design group for work on this project, the influence of McGovern, JLR’s chief creative officer whose success with highly profitable Range Rover models has underpinned the four-year-old Reimagine plan, is clear. The idea to “think Range Rover” at Jaguar has driven the adoption of its reductive, modernist approach to the new cars.

Jaguar Type 00 – side panel open

While promoting something “very different”, McGovern sympathises with the plight of his design predecessors at Jaguar, pointing out that the company’s product objectives 10 years ago simply wouldn’t have allowed this bold approach. “Back then, the company thought very differently,” he said, “and was aiming at very different competitors.”

The target was to grab sales from BMW and Audi with good but mainstream premium models like the XE and XF saloons and the E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs. In the past months, all of those cars, as well as the I-Pace have been ditched.

Understandably, none of Jaguar’s bigwigs wants to get into a discussion about the size of the risk they’re taking with Jaguar, though most admit there is one. JLR CEO Adrian Mardell takes a determined tone by insisting that “there will be no success for JLR without Jaguar”. That’s probably just in case any of us thought JLR people could have a happier life at Gaydon by shutting Jaguar, selling the name to the Chinese and concentrating on making super-successful Range Rovers for a living.

Advertisement
Back to top

While the reinvention risks alienating some of Jaguar’s traditional customers, the firm seems determined it will win over a new clientele of car lovers with £120,000 to spend. With its completely new products, this Gaydon team wants to live up to Enzo Ferrari’s age-old quote about their predecessors’ E-Type being the most beautiful car in the world.

Jaguar Type 00 – front close

Glover, who has spent a year telling people how excited he is by the size of the challenge ahead, cites copious research to back his view of the people who will buy a new-gen Jaguar.

“First and foremost,” he said, “they’ll be independently minded. They’ll have an appreciation of design and will be looking for exclusivity. We expect them to be young and wealthy, connected and more likely to live urban lives. They’ll be cash rich and time poor, so every aspect of their journey with us will need to be effortless.”

In the light of today’s EV slowdown, does he have fears for Jaguar’s acceptance? Not really, it seems. It’s all a matter of timing. Jaguar is talking about models that will be in their prime in 2030, he explains, not 2024.

“Besides, our product will be game-changing,” he said. “Up to 430 miles of range, and in excess of 200 miles of charge possible in 15 minutes. That makes it fundamentally different from what’s on the market today.”

Advertisement
Back to top

The first three new-era Jaguars

Autocar Jaguar line-up renders

Jaguar’s next-generation line-up will be spearheaded by a Porsche Taycan-rivalling super-GT, the design of which has been clearly previewed by the Type 00 concept.

Arriving in 2026 as the first all-new Jaguar since 2018’s I-Pace, the EV was shown in official testing images released last month to bear a striking resemblance to the concept, especially its long bonnet, low nose and square proportions. Differences with the production car come in the form of an extra set of doors and rear seats.

Although the GT’s back end has yet to be seen, the concept’s lack of a rear window indicates this will make it into production. This striking four-door GT is the first of three upcoming electric cars due to arrive by the end of the decade atop a new brand-specific, EV-only platform called JEA. The other two are thought to be a Bentley Bentayga-style SUV and a luxury saloon to rival the Mercedes S-Class.

Opinion: What Jaguar's electric super-GT needs to be

Jaguar GT prototype testing – front quarter tracking

I’m intrigued to see the Type 00’s design translated to the upcoming electric GT. Official images of a prototype (above) show a long bonnet, long wheelbase, ‘fast’ windscreen angle, two side doors and a tapering, muscular rear end. So a more ‘trad’-looking GT car alternative to the Porsche Taycan but clearly also a deeply progressive one. 

That’s the right kind of start for an electric Jaguar GT. For £120k, it also needs to push EV norms in the technical requirements: range, charging speed, performance, weight etc. If this is Jaguar’s new world, the car absolutely must come without caveat and exhibit world-class engineering.

After that? Be beautiful. Be daring. Be a little luxurious. But most of all, be exciting – in an authentic sense, not an affected, synthesised one.

To be a truly game-changing EV, it has to put its driver in touch with the dynamic potential of electric motors like nothing else. ‘Fast’ won’t be enough: Jaguar must focus on next-level driver engagement.

Advertisement

Steve Cropley

Steve Cropley Autocar
Title: Editor-in-chief

Steve Cropley is the oldest of Autocar’s editorial team, or the most experienced if you want to be polite about it. He joined over 30 years ago, and has driven many cars and interviewed many people in half a century in the business. 

Cropley, who regards himself as the magazine’s “long stop”, has seen many changes since Autocar was a print-only affair, but claims that in such a fast moving environment he has little appetite for looking back. 

He has been surprised and delighted by the generous reception afforded the My Week In Cars podcast he makes with long suffering colleague Matt Prior, and calls it the most enjoyable part of his working week.

used Jaguar cars for sale

Jaguar XE 2.0i GPF R-Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£13,490
56,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh SE Auto 4WD 5dr
2019
£19,000
41,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar XF 2.0d Prestige Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£11,975
30,468miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar XF 3.0d S V6 Portfolio Sportbrake Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£14,995
40,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 R-Sport Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,995
84,796miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh SE Auto 4WD 5dr
2021
£27,980
10,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 Chequered Flag Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£22,450
64,431miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar Xe 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic Black Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£15,313
82,172miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 Prestige AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,995
89,896miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 5889 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
eelectric 3 December 2024
They are going to struggle to sell nearly enough units at these prices to be profitable. I believe this experiment will either result in the death of Jaguar or a coming to the realization that the reason they failed with their older models was that they just weren’t that great. Not great to look at, not great to drive, not the most efficient or fastest, or technologically brilliant, and nowhere close to the most reliable. The XE and XF were just so bland and looked like to Ford era XF Mk1 too much. The E-Pace was a horrible thing that had the refinement of a 20 year old Hyundai and was cramped as could be, but was supposed to somehow compete against the BMW X3 even though it was clearly an X1 style rival. The F-Pace was not large enough to battle the X5, GLE or Q7/Q8. All of these vehicles also suffered from their hideously cheap initial interior designs. Awash in ugly plastic buttons, small infotainment screens that were super sluggish, too little trim details, and very unappealing analog gauge clusters. The engines weren’t as good as the Germans’ 4, 6 and 8-cylinder offerings and they didn’t have worthy competitors to the M340i or M3, M550i, M5, E53/E63, S6/RS6, etc. The ZF 8HP used throughout the line is a phenomenal transmission, but they didn’t tune it well. The XE S and F-Pace S slurred shifts instead of cracking them off with dual clutch like precision. You could often get a rough and clunky 2-1 downshift when coming to a stop. Then there’s the abysmal ZF 9HP in the E-Pace (and LR’s FWD models) that was pure garbage. Jaguar could have competed with the Germans if they’d priced their vehicles slightly lower than their competitors, offered more standard features, and they had moved further away from the bland Callum-era anonymous styling. It’s a shame they gave up and resorted to this new 6-figure plus pricing scheme. I don’t see them being able to move nearly enough units to repay the development costs. JLR has the funds to hire the best of the best engineers from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, or VWAG. They could have done so much or maybe even entered into a platform sharing deal for BMW’s CLAR architecture. Oh well, it’s done with now. Hopefully they’ll end up moving back down market at some point with cars more people can enjoy. The UK auto industry is nearly dead below the ultra luxury class now. MINI and Vauxhall are all that remain for the every day person, and even MINI has been pushed way upmarket in pricing and lost its manual transmission and more basic entry level pricing.

I sure hope JLR is planning to spend a good chunk of the billions of Dollars/Pounds/Euros at its disposal to go on a group wide effort to finally leave behind the poor reliability reputation and get on par or ahead of the Germans. In this day and age it shouldn’t be hard to know what is failing and how to fix it.

JJ 3 December 2024
Good luck to them, but I'd say Jaguar have been gravely misled by consultants.

Their plan to produce lower numbers of higher-priced cars would have been more achievable by fully employing traditional Jaguar heritage, at a level of quality somewhere between Porsche and Bentley.

Given the growing number of older, wealthy individuals, not to mention the general shift to the more conservative/ right-wing mindset we are seeing around the world, Jaguar would have done better, aligning with this demographic of wealthy, older, socially conservative customers looking for something special.

The effort should have been all about demonstrating incredible levels of quality, to this demographic, that have the historical awareness to appreciate Jaguar brand values.

JJ 3 December 2024
Good luck to them, but I'd say Jaguar have been gravely misled by consultants.

Their plan to produce lower numbers of higher-priced cars would have been more achievable by fully employing traditional Jaguar heritage, at a level of quality somewhere between Porsche and Bentley.

Given the growing number of older, wealthy individuals, not to mention the general shift to the more conservative/ right-wing mindset we are seeing around the world, Jaguar would have done better, aligning with this demographic of wealthy, older, socially conservative customers looking for something special.

The effort should have been all about demonstrating incredible levels of quality, to this demographic.

Latest Reviews

audi a6 e tron review 20 24 01 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
8
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
7
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Omodo 5 review 2024 01 front cornering
Omoda 5 review
5
Omoda 5 review
Land Rover Defender review 2024 01 off road
Land Rover Defender
9
Land Rover Defender

View all car reviews