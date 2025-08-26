BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan GT-R production ends after 18 years
UP NEXT
The best diesel cars: driven, rated, ranked

Nissan GT-R production ends after 18 years

‘R35’ GT-R arrived in 2007 as a disruptor before becoming one of the longest-running sports cars yet seen

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 August 2025

The final example of the current-generation Nissan GT-R has rolled off the production line, bringing an end to one of the longest-running sports cars the world has seen.

Some 48,000 examples of the ‘R35’ GT-R were built over the past 18 years in a run that included two facelifts and several track-focused derivatives from Nissan’s performance division, Nismo.

Each car was powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V6 hand-built by a team of nine engineers. In its original guise, it produced 473bhp and 434lb ft, sufficient for a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec and a top speed of 194mph.

The later Nismo version was boosted to 592bhp and 481lb ft, but the powerplant was capable of withstanding much greater outputs in the hands of tuners. Workshops have boasted of figures nudging 2000bhp, landing the R35 a place in the pantheon of modified cars alongside its predecessor, the ‘R34’ Skyline GT-R.

The final iteration of the R35 was introduced in 2023 but it was not offered in the UK, and Japanese order books for the model were filled by last February.

The model’s arrival in 2007 was a landmark moment for performance cars. Nissan famously – and controversially – claimed to have beaten the Porsche 911 Turbo’s time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, recording a 7min 38sec lap, compared with the German car's 7min 40sec.

August Achleitner, then product manager for the 911 line, accused Nissan of using non-standard semi-slick tyres to improve its time, stating that Porsche could not come within 25sec of Nissan’s time using a standard GT-R. Nissan retorted that its ’Ring car was in factory configuration and, the following year, returned to clock 7min 29sec.

The Nismo would eventually set a time of 7min 8sec.

2008 Nissan GT-R powersliding

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R

A revamp aims to make the ageing Japanese super-coupé more usable, but more dynamic rivals still have an edge - if not the outright pace of Nissan's indomitable GT-R

Read our review
Back to top

The car also earned critical plaudits, with Autocar’s 2007 first drive concluding that “this has to be one of the greatest giant killers there has ever been”. The following year it won Autocar's annual Britain's Best Driver's Car contest on the basis of its tremendous performance, accessible handling and value for money.

The future of the GT-R remains uncertain. Nissan has said the badge will return, with president and CEO Ivan Espinosa stating “the GT-R will evolve and re-emerge in the future”. But when that will happen, and in what form, has yet to be confirmed.

The striking Hyper Force concept unveiled at the 2023 Tokyo motor show provided a hint at a new GT-R’s styling, but a production model is understood to remain some years away, leaving plenty of time for changes. The R35 underwent a similarly protracted gestation, with the first concept having been revealed at the Tokyo show in 2001, six years before the arrival of the radically different production car.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Peugeot 308 cars for sale

 Peugeot 308 1.6 BlueHDi GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,300
44,700miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,373
48,037miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,450
38,762miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,500
72,464miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF GT Line EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,217
12,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.6 VTi S 5dr
2010
£2,799
67,126miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,250
39,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,998
57,292miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,499
28,761miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 757 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Panagiotaropoulos 26 August 2025

Close to 15 years ago I had one in US which I had modified by the Switzer shop to 800HP. It proved very dependable, with insane acceleration and probably top speed around 200. I dared to go once 145 at a 70 zone, without getting arrested. Unfortunately it was also extremely loud, curiously calming down over 60mph. After three years I traded it in for a more civilized 911 turbo S.

Gavster11 26 August 2025

While Nissan would like to make another halo car for the brand, I just don't think the bean counters would allow it in the company's current state. We may have just witnessed the last GT-R to ever come out of a Nissan factory.

I hope I'm wrong....

Latest Reviews

Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat

View all car reviews