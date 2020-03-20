Four-wheel-drive 'key' to hot Volkswagen ID 4 GTX EV

Volkswagen technology chief Matthias Rabe says the company has chosen to base its first electric performance model on the ID 4, a 4.6m-long SUV, so it can take advantage of four-wheel-drive.

As first revealed by Autocar, Volkswagen is set to introduce the GTX badge for a range of hot ID models. But while the Golf-size ID 3 seems a natural choice for a sporting model, Rabe confirmed our report that Volkswagen’s first hot EV will be a version of one of the two SUVs that are set to spawn from the ID Crozz concept.

While he declined to comment on the use of the GTX badge – designed match the existing GTI, GTD and GTE brands for petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid machines – he did confirm Autocar's report that the first series performance electric model would be based on the ID 4.

Rabe noted that the initial electric performance cars would appeal to “different customers” from long-time GTI fans. He said using the ID 4 “makes sense” because it will be offered with a twin-motor set-up that offers four-wheel drive and extra power, while the ID 3 hatch will only be available in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive form.