New video shows Mercedes-AMG One hypercar on track

The Mercedes-AMG One hypercar has been shown in action in a new official video, ahead of customer deliveries getting underway later this year.

The video (below) shows the long-awaited Ferrari SF90 rival - in its now familiar prototype livery - being driven at speed around a test track, and gives a closer look at its comprehensive aero package and cabin design. It also reveals that the One will join Mercedes-AMG's 2021 Formula 1 racer in adopting the new 'E Performance' moniker, which will replace EQ Power+ as the designation for the brand's upcoming performance hybrids.

The 1000bhp-plus all-wheel drive model, which uses a hybridised 1.6-litre V6 adapted from that of Mercedes-AMG’s championship-winning 2017 Formula 1 car, was originally due in early 2019. It is understood that date was pushed back because of engineering struggles that have included getting the complex powertrain to comply with WLTP emissions standards using a petrol particulate filter without compromising performance.

Problems also occurred with the F1-based engine’s idle speed, which is around 5000rpm in race spec. Engineers were tasked with making the unit run properly at an idle speed of around 1200rpm, described as a “tremendous challenge”.

Testing has now moved beyond static processes and is focused on test tracks. The company is using its Immendingen proving ground with the objective of “reaching a new dimension of driving dynamics and performance for a road-going vehicle”.

Development targets include the engine delivering “perfectly in terms of everyday performance” and being able to operate solely in all-electric mode for up to 16 miles. It is not yet clear if the car will be able to meet the concept’s performance claims of a 218mph top speed and 0-124mph in six seconds.

Tthe firm is likely to attempt some sort of lap record at the Nurbürgring once tuning is complete.

The One has retained much of the 2017 concept car’s design. Minor revisions to aerodynamic functions are visible and they could change again before production, with track testing focused on calibrating the active aero components such as the louvres, air outlets in the front wings and rear spoiler.

Further details of the One, including its production-spec unveiling, have yet to be given. However, customers have been told to expect their cars to be delivered “throughout” 2021.

Just 275 examples will be produced, and all have now been sold for a price of €2.27 million (£2.06m).

