New Vauxhall Mokka confirmed for launch in early 2021

Vauxhall has confirmed that it will reveal the second-generation Mokka later this year, and that it will be available with a fully electric powertrain from launch.
The manufacturer has also announced that the small SUV, the latest version of which was taken off sale at the end of last year, will now be badged simply ‘Mokka’, doing away with the old car’s X suffix.
An official picture reveals few details that we hadn’t already seen on recently spotted prototypes. Expect the Mokka’s styling to take inspiration from the radical GT X Experimental concept from 2018, while being brought into line with the recently launched all-new Corsa and facelifted Astra.
2021 Vauxhall Mokka X spy shots show fresh design
It will also sit lower to the ground than the first-gen Mokka - a characteristic of the PSA Group’s CMP modular platform - and feature a clamshell bonnet and bluff rear end like that of the larger Grandland SUV.
Like the Peugeot 2008 with which it shares most of its underpinnings - the Mokka will be available with electric and combustion powertrains, all of which will be available when the model goes on sale in early 2021.
The EV is expected to have a 134bhp electric motor and 50kWh battery and be capable of covering up to 200 miles on a single charge. Petrol options will each be of the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder variety, while a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel will also be offered.
The interior has yet to be previewed, but it's expected to largely match that of the Corsa, albeit with a greater emphasis on space. Vauxhall said the cabin will be “fully digitised” for a “modern and progressive look”.
Craig1988
Haven’t we suffered enough?
Haven’t we suffered enough?
xxxx
Pretty successful in its time under Vauxhall
Regually made the top ten in the uk
Peter Cavellini
What’s popular?
Like it or not, we're going to driving something like this in the future, they're not all good, but it seems this is where transport for us is going.
Mikey C
I assume they'll be trying to
I assume they'll be trying to separate it from the Crossland, as the 2 are a bit close in size
opelvaux
New beginnings for Vauxhall/Opel
So glad to see Vauxhall (Opel) are freeing themselves of the contrainsts of GM. If the new Mokka looks anything like the GTX concept I'll be pleased. It is great they are finally making a profit under PSA and are free to start using more current hardware and tech than GM ever allowed them.
Going to take time (and PSA tech isn't perfect) but it's good to see them updating the range. I look forward to the new Astra and Insignia on PSA tech. I agree the CrosslandX is way to close to the Mokka in since etc but i expect the CrosslandX will be replaced with something different (if it gets replaced!). One thing I hope Opel sorts is the names of the Cross/GrandlandX as they are old world!! Long term I also hope we see a Monza launched. Vauxhall/Opel deserve a chance (like Skoda got) to sort themselves now they have the freedom of GMs brand killing technique. SAAB being the prime example!
opelvaux
