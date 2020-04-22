New Vauxhall Mokka confirmed for launch in early 2021

Vauxhall has confirmed that it will reveal the second-generation Mokka later this year, and that it will be available with a fully electric powertrain from launch.

The manufacturer has also announced that the small SUV, the latest version of which was taken off sale at the end of last year, will now be badged simply ‘Mokka’, doing away with the old car’s X suffix.

An official picture reveals few details that we hadn’t already seen on recently spotted prototypes. Expect the Mokka’s styling to take inspiration from the radical GT X Experimental concept from 2018, while being brought into line with the recently launched all-new Corsa and facelifted Astra.

It will also sit lower to the ground than the first-gen Mokka - a characteristic of the PSA Group’s CMP modular platform - and feature a clamshell bonnet and bluff rear end like that of the larger Grandland SUV.

Like the Peugeot 2008 with which it shares most of its underpinnings - the Mokka will be available with electric and combustion powertrains, all of which will be available when the model goes on sale in early 2021.

The EV is expected to have a 134bhp electric motor and 50kWh battery and be capable of covering up to 200 miles on a single charge. Petrol options will each be of the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder variety, while a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel will also be offered.

The interior has yet to be previewed, but it's expected to largely match that of the Corsa, albeit with a greater emphasis on space. Vauxhall said the cabin will be “fully digitised” for a “modern and progressive look”.