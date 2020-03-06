2021 Vauxhall Mokka X spy shots show fresh design

Vauxhall's Nissan Juke rival drops much of its disguise, revealing design inspired by 2018 GT X concept

Vauxhall will follow up the latest Corsa with a new generation of Mokka X, expected to be revealed later this year – and new spyshots give the best glimpse yet of the small SUV's design.

Dropping most of the body camouflage from previous test cars, the winter testing prototype shows clear inspiration from the GTX Elemental concept of 2018 - particularly the bluff front-end and clamshell bonnet design. 

It also sits lower to the ground than the outgoing Mokka X, and also appears wider - suggesting its dimensions will be similar to the latest Peugeot 2008 with which it will share its it will share its CMP modular platform, alongside the Corsa, 208 and DS 3 Crossback

Snow covers the lower half of the rear end, although a short overhang taking inspiration from the larger Grandland X can be seen. Expect the interior to follow on from the recently launched Corsa, albeit with a greater emphasis on family versatility and space. 

Our Verdict

Vauxhall Mokka X

Vauxhall Mokka X

Facelifted Mokka, now called Mokka X, gets a much-improved interior but remains average to drive

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Sitting on the latest CMP platform means it will likely be offered with the same powertrain options as the 2008. The brand has already confirmed it will feature an electric option, which is expected to be the 134bhp motor and 50kWh battery found in the other PSA models.  A range of about 200 miles is predicted. 

Alongside this, we will see both petrol and diesel engine options. The former will centre around a 1.2-litre three-cyliner turbo unit in multiple outputs, with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel also offered. 

Dates for the new Mokka X are not yet confirmed, but an unveil before the end of the first half of 2020 is likely, with first examples arriving in showrooms before the year is out. 

Read more: 

Vauxhall Corsa 2020 review

PSA Ellesmere Port factory investment hangs on EU trade deal

Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 review

Join the debate

Comments
1

Peter Cavellini

6 March 2020

 And where's it going to be built?, it looks generic, a few style tweaks , a Griffin badge, will it sell?, yes, that's what we're told we should be driving, an SUV.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week