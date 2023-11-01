New Polestar 4 gains autonomous tech with 'centimetre precision'

The Polestar 4 will be offered with "eyes-off" autonomous driving technology touting 'centimetre-level' precision shortly after it goes on sale as the brand's "reinvention of the SUV coupé”.

Revealed at the Shanghai motor show, it will enter the premium crossover segment as a pure-electric car to take on the Porsche Macan as the Swedish firm's fourth model.

The 4 will eventually be offered with a high-level of automated driving technology that will allow for "eyes-off, point-to-point autonomous driving on highways, as well as eyes-on automated driving for other environments".

The more advanced ADAS in development uses the new 'Chauffeur' system from leading ADAS-supplier Mobileye (which builds on the SuperVision system that will be available in the 4 from launch) and the LiDAR from autonomous vehicle technology company Luminar that mixes various sensors, radars and cameras to allow the car to see up to 600 metres in the distance and provide 'centimetre-level' precision to allow the car to map the environment around it.

That distance translates to a view 7.5 seconds ahead of the car to allow it to bring itself to a safe stop at highway speeds if necessary.

The 4 will be built in China initially from mid-November and be delivered to Chinese buyers first by the end of 2023. European sales are set to begin next spring.

In China, the 4 has been developed with its own operating system specifically for Chinese buyers and buyers will also be able to buy a Polestar Phone that runs the same system for seamless integration of the car into the rest of a buyer's digital life.

Said to have the smallest carbon footprint of any Polestar model to date, the SUV-coupé was tested during Polestar's life cycle assessment (LCA) earlier this month and found to produce 19.4 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime, including production. The firm has been publishing LCAs for each of its cars since 2020.