BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Polestar 4 gains autonomous tech with 'centimetre precision'
UP NEXT
BMW launches level three autonomy on i7 in Germany

New Polestar 4 gains autonomous tech with 'centimetre precision'

Rakish SUV-coupé with up to 537bhp targets BMW and Porsche – and we go for a ride in one
Matt Prior
News
6 mins read
10 November 2023

The Polestar 4 will be offered with "eyes-off" autonomous driving technology touting 'centimetre-level' precision shortly after it goes on sale as the brand's "reinvention of the SUV coupé”.

Revealed at the Shanghai motor show, it will enter the premium crossover segment as a pure-electric car to take on the Porsche Macan as the Swedish firm's fourth model.

The 4 will eventually be offered with a high-level of automated driving technology that will allow for "eyes-off, point-to-point autonomous driving on highways, as well as eyes-on automated driving for other environments".

Related articles

The more advanced ADAS in development uses the new 'Chauffeur' system from leading ADAS-supplier Mobileye (which builds on the SuperVision system that will be available in the 4 from launch) and the LiDAR from autonomous vehicle technology company Luminar that mixes various sensors, radars and cameras to allow the car to see up to 600 metres in the distance and provide 'centimetre-level' precision to allow the car to map the environment around it.

That distance translates to a view 7.5 seconds ahead of the car to allow it to bring itself to a safe stop at highway speeds if necessary. 

The 4 will be built in China initially from mid-November and be delivered to Chinese buyers first by the end of 2023. European sales are set to begin next spring.

In China, the 4 has been developed with its own operating system specifically for Chinese buyers and buyers will also be able to buy a Polestar Phone that runs the same system for seamless integration of the car into the rest of a buyer's digital life.

Said to have the smallest carbon footprint of any Polestar model to date, the SUV-coupé was tested during Polestar's life cycle assessment (LCA) earlier this month and found to produce 19.4 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime, including production. The firm has been publishing LCAs for each of its cars since 2020.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Production takes place at Geely's SEA factory in Hangzhou Bay, which uses both solar and hydroelectric power and is said to employ production techniques that reduce emissions, such as low-carbon aluminium for smelting. 

Fredrika Klarén, Polestar's head of sustainability, said: “To support our net zero goal, we set carbon budgets for all our cars. Throughout the product development of Polestar 4, its carbon budget has influenced everything from material choices to factory energy sources. Sharing the LCA enables us to show that we can strive for net zero.”

The firm has published individual CO2 figures for each specification of the 4, with the entry-level standard-range car producing 19.4 tonnes, the long-range car 19.9 tonnes, and the top-rung dual-motor car 21.4 tonnes. That makes it more carbon efficient than a Volkswagen ID 3.

When it arrives next year, the 4 will join the Polestar 3 SUV as one of the firm’s bespoke offerings, in contrast to the Volvo-based design roots of its first two models, the 1 and 2.

Like the £78,900 Polestar 3, the rakish, electric-powered 4 is positioned as a premium model to rival the likes of Porsche, BMW and Genesis. As such, it will be priced between £50,000 and £65,000, depending on whether a single- or dual-motor powertrain is chosen. 

A focus on maximum range has shaped the design, according to head of Polestar design Maximilian Missoni. This is due to the positioning of the header rail, which most cars have and is sited around the rear roof area to add rigidity and strength to the vehicle’s structure. Notably, it will not come with a rear window.

The rail’s position is pivotal: lower it too much to ensure a slippery vehicle and the rail impedes head room, but keep it high for more interior space and it impacts performance by affecting aerodynamics. 

Polestar’s solution for the 4, which is based on Volvo/Polestar’s largely aluminium PMA platform, is to both lower the header and move it behind the rear passengers’ heads. Doing so sites the header rail where the rear window would normally be, so a roof-mounted camera now aids rear visibility in lieu of the rear glass. The 4’s drag coefficient is 0.269. The Tesla Model S’s, for comparison, is 0.208. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, formerly design head at Volvo, has been an influencing factor in how the 4 looks. Ingenlath joked that more conservative car makers would still be gauging reaction to the idea at customer clinics. “You are not a design leader if you have to go out and clinic,” he said. 

Polestar 4 side

The 4 crossover is just under five metres long, with a 102kWh battery pack (94kWh of usable capacity) and 268bhp in single-motor form or 537bhp as a dual-motor model. In dual-motor form, it pushes to 62mph in 3.8sec. “It’s a very good addition to the 3,” said Ingenlath. “Polestar will cover the premium SUV segment in a comprehensive way, from €50,000 to, well… Does it ever end?”

Polestar’s designers say the 4’s interior has been inspired by fashionwear. The materials used are typically modern in feel but minimalist in design. Aside from one rotary knob on the centre console, there are no separate buttons for the climate or infotainment. It’s all touchscreen. Missoni said he thinks it’s more usable.

The rear cabin, which has a backlit panel stretching behind the seats, is “a modern elegant cabin with a button-free layout”, according to Missoni. The rear-view mirror can be flicked from camera screen to mirror so drivers can check on rear-seat occupants. 

Advertisement
Back to top

First ride: New 2023 Polestar 4

Polestar only has a few models but the naming structure already needs some explaining. The 1 was its first model, a performance coupe, then the 2 is a smaller crossover. The 3 is a large premium SUV and the 4 is smaller than the 3, but bigger than the 2. Then the 5 is a saloon and the 6 is a sports car. All clear?

The 4 is tipped to be the brand’s biggest seller, company CEO Thomas Ingenlath expecting it to take top honours when the firm is selling 155-165,000 cars per year by 2025. It’ll be built in both China and Korea and intriguingly cars for the Chinese market will get an entirely different operating system, so bespoke are the market’s requirements.

We’re in the front seat for a short ride around Santa Monica and up front the 4 feels like a bigger 2, the interior wrapped around the driver for a sporty feel.

It’s a different story in the back, where Polestar has ditched a rear windscreen entirely in favour of a rear view camera as it believes no screen allows for better seating positions and more space for rear passengers. They’re right: it feels far more spacious in the back than it might otherwise.

Although the 4 arrives at a similar time to the 3, the two models are very different in their feel, positioning and execution. While the 3 is based on a Volvo platform, the 4 is based on a Geely one which naturally causes divergence anyway.

It feels modern and elegant inside and while there’s no rear screen there’s a large panoramic roof that makes the cabin feel bright and spacious. While the touchscreen in the 3 is portrait, in the 4 it is landscape. 

The 4 is rear-wheel drive as standard and offers a twin-motor version for four-wheel drive and then a Performance version on top of that gets upgraded brakes, wheels and tyres as well as a different tune for the steel suspension (there’s no air suspension offered on the 4) and steering.

We ride in a dual motor version that feels firm, but suspension settings can be changed on the touchscreen rather than having to get your spanners out as with the 2…

Advertisement
Back to top

There is still plenty of software tuning to be done but the car is actually going into production as soon as next week in China. The 4 feels like it has far more in common than the 3 but all share a firmness to the ride that’s becoming a Polestar trait.

used Polestar cars for sale

Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2021
£29,500
13,800miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2020
£22,000
79,080miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2020
£30,749
17,011miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2021
£33,199
8,066miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2020
£30,950
26,894miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2020
£30,950
20,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2021
£29,450
32,494miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2021
£31,899
17,333miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2021
£29,990
16,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 111 cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
15
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 2 November 2023

But, I assume the Camera for a rear view Window will give you a wider angle to help you see more?, surely it's just like having a better more consistent view?

harf 1 November 2023

Ah yes, paragons off safety these Volvo, ahem, Polestar folks aren't they ... Take immense pride in their safety record.

So, this lack of a rear window. Remember how they fitted mandatory high level centre brake lights to help reduce accidents because we could now see traffic braking ahead through the .... oh! .... rear windows of the cars in front.

Hmmmm .....

 

xxxx 1 November 2023

So it's all touchscreen which is more usable, usual designer and accountant rubbish not understanding safe car design.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives