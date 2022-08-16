New 2026 Polestar 6 EV sells out one week after public debut

The Polestar 6 convertible electric sports car has sold out in its initial 500-car guise just one week after its public debut.

Presented to crowds at The Quail and Pebble Beach in the US, the Polestar 6 will be launched in 2026. It appeared in the US in LA Concept edition guise - an exclusive first edition version of the car with a sky-blue exterior and other design features from the O2 concept, on which it is based.

Polestar will open additional build slots before the end of 2022, and CEO Thomas Ingenlath lauded the importance of electric roadsters.

“The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like the Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena,” said Ingenlath. “The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”

When Polestar revealed its jaw-dropping O2 convertible concept in March, Ingenlath said that it would be “irresponsible” not to launch a production version of the convertible. Following an “overwhelming” consumer response, the firm is now doing just that.

The production 6 keeps the concept’s folding hard-top and use the same bonded aluminium platform as the Polestar 5 grand tourer, which is due a year earlier.

It also shares that car’s 800V charging architecture and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain, which produces 874bhp and 663lb ft for a 3.2sec 0-62mph time and a 155mph top speed.

The 6 will arrive as one of just a handful of dedicated two-seat sports EVs due in the coming years from brands including Alpine, Lotus, MG and Porsche, although it looks set to place more of an emphasis on long-distance refinement and luxury.