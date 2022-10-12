Polestar 3 electric SUV makes first UK appearance at Salon Privé

The new Polestar 3 made its first public appearance in the UK at Salon Privé in London as the firm's first SUV sporting up to 510bhp, a host of advanced safety features and extensive use of sustainable materials - claiming this makes the SUV "more relevant and responsible".
It made its UK debut on the Polestar stand in long range dual motor guise, sporting 'Snow' white paintwork and 22in four-spoke forged alloys.
Pitted as a direct rival to the BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace, it is the second series-production model from the Volvo spin-off brand after the Polestar 2 electric saloon.
Based on the advanced new SPA2 platform, it's effectively twinned with the forthcoming Volvo EX90, using much of the same underpinning technology and systems. But while the Polestar 1 and 2 were based on Volvo concept cars, the 3 is the first car designed from conception as a Polestar.
Although it's a large SUV, its rakish design shows a clear focus on aerodynamic efficiency, with a relatively sleek silhouette and a number of aero-channeling additions.
It features design features first seen on the Polestar Precept concept, including dual-blade headlights, a rear spoiler with a built-in wing and a front aero wing, below which is a ‘Smartzone’ panel containing various sensors. Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath said these would become “defining characteristics” of the brand.
In keeping with Polestar’s performance focus, the 3 will launch with a rear-biased dual-motor powertrain, which in standard form produces 483bhp and 618lb ft of torque. That’s enough to power the 2584kg-plus machine from 0-62mph in 5.0sec and on to a top speed of 130mph.
An optional Performance Pack adds an extra 27bhp and 51lb ft, shaving 0.3sec off the 0-62mph sprint.
To ensure that a large SUV can offer what chief chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm called “the performance and precision that define all Polestar cars”, the 3 features dual-chamber adaptive air suspension, which can be electronically adjusted every two milliseconds. There are also 400mm Brembo four-piston brakes on the front.
What planet are these Polestar people from? They describe this as a family SUV as if it’s just a normal family car. I don’t know of anyone who is able to afford a car that has a base model that starts at £80,000 and rises to nearly £90,000 with options. Most families, and I assume this is targeted as a statistically typical family of two parents, two children and possibly a dog or two, will be lucky in this day and age of rising utility bills and food bills etc. if they can afford a family car costing £30,000. The most I have ever paid for a car is £20,000. The average house in the UK is valued at about £290,000 which means there are a lot of houses worth less than half that, some of the cheapest will be valued coincidentally around £80,000. So how is this ‘family car’ affordable to those people? Who would spend as much on their car as their house? If I was able to afford, and I am not, a car costing £80,000 - £90,000 I would expect it to be bearing a badge from manufacturers like, Aston Martin, Maserati, maybe a used Ferrari or something similar but certainly not an overpriced vehicle from Volvo rebranded as Polestar to make you thinks it’s something that it’s not. When the Polestar 2 was launched I saw it as something really good although it too was way overpriced with a starting price of £42,000. If I had the money it would be on my wish list. However I thought Polestar was going to launch a range of more affordable cars not follow it up with a model costing almost twice as much. A ridiculous price for only the most wealthy and privileged of dedicated Volvo drivers. Only time and their sales figures will prove whether I am wrong or not but personally I think this pricing structure is a big mistake. So what next a roadster? So presumably Polestar will put a £100,000+ price tag on that? Crazy!
If you're angry now, wait until you see the sales figures of all these "unaffordable" cars. There's ~50 million millionares in this car's markets, just 0.002% of these would have to buy a PS3 to sell it out.
"I don’t know of anyone who is able to afford a car that has a base model that starts at £80,000 and rises to nearly £90,000 with options"
We are a poor country now due to endless bad decisions and political incompetence. The pound has halved in value against the dollar in the last 15 years. Wouldn't seem so unreasonable starting at £40,000 and rising to nearly £45,000 with options would it?
Roadster set to cost £165k. And it's sold out.
Besides, they only need to sell a few to make a profit.
Like it had been said above, we've been voting right wing since 12 years ago? What did you expect, leveling up?
Anyway, looks like a great car, apart from those tiny windows at the back.