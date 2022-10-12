BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Polestar 3 electric SUV makes first UK appearance at Salon Privé
UP NEXT
2025 Jaguar EV to be £100,000 four-door GT with 430-mile range

Polestar 3 electric SUV makes first UK appearance at Salon Privé

First blank-sheet design by Polestar is an SUV that looks to take on the BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
20 April 2023

The new Polestar 3 made its first public appearance in the UK at Salon Privé in London as the firm's first SUV sporting up to 510bhp, a host of advanced safety features and extensive use of sustainable materials - claiming this makes the SUV "more relevant and responsible".

It made its UK debut on the Polestar stand in long range dual motor guise, sporting 'Snow' white paintwork and 22in four-spoke forged alloys.

Pitted as a direct rival to the BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace, it is the second series-production model from the Volvo spin-off brand after the Polestar 2 electric saloon.

Related articles

Based on the advanced new SPA2 platform, it's effectively twinned with the forthcoming Volvo EX90, using much of the same underpinning technology and systems. But while the Polestar 1 and 2 were based on Volvo concept cars, the 3 is the first car designed from conception as a Polestar.

Although it's a large SUV, its rakish design shows a clear focus on aerodynamic efficiency, with a relatively sleek silhouette and a number of aero-channeling additions. 

It features design features first seen on the Polestar Precept concept, including dual-blade headlights, a rear spoiler with a built-in wing and a front aero wing, below which is a ‘Smartzone’ panel containing various sensors. Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath said these would become “defining characteristics” of the brand.

In keeping with Polestar’s performance focus, the 3 will launch with a rear-biased dual-motor powertrain, which in standard form produces 483bhp and 618lb ft of torque. That’s enough to power the 2584kg-plus machine from 0-62mph in 5.0sec and on to a top speed of 130mph.

An optional Performance Pack adds an extra 27bhp and 51lb ft, shaving 0.3sec off the 0-62mph sprint.

Polestar 3 front

To ensure that a large SUV can offer what chief chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm called “the performance and precision that define all Polestar cars”, the 3 features dual-chamber adaptive air suspension, which can be electronically adjusted every two milliseconds. There are also 400mm Brembo four-piston brakes on the front.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD

View all latest drives

Back to top

There's a torque-vectoring dual-clutch function on the rear axle, too, while the rear motor can automatically be decoupled, so the car will run on the front motor only in certain circumstances to save energy. There's also an adjustable one-pedal driving option.

The 3 will be launched in Long Range specification, drawing power from a 111kWh lithium ion battery that features a prismatic cell design. It has an official range of up to 379 miles and a peak charging rate of 250kW. The car is capable of bidirectional vehicle-to-grid charging and features a heat pump as standard.

The 3 is underpinned by plenty of new infotainment and safety tech. It uses a new Nvidia Drive core computer that serves as an ‘AI brain’ to process data from the raft of sensors mounted to the car. There are five radar modules, five external cameras and 12 external ultrasonic sensors, which use Volvo’s latest safety software. 

Polestar 3 interior

An optional Pilot Pack with lidar will be offered next year and will add an additional Nvidia control unit, three cameras and four ultrasonic sensors and will enable enhanced 3D-scanning of the car’s surroundings to offer more accurate real-time data.

And the sensors don’t just monitor outside the car: Polestar claims Volvo’s interior radar tech can detect sub-millimetre movements in the interior to warn against leaving children or pets inside; and links to the climate control to prevent heat stroke or hypothermia. There are also two closed-loop driver-monitoring cameras that can give audio warnings or even automatically stop the car if they detect the driver becoming distracted or drowsy.

Advertisement
Back to top

Polestar said materials for the interior were selected based on their sustainability credentials and include animal-welfare-certified leather and fully traceable wool upholstery.

As it did with the 2, Polestar says it has committed to producing a complete life-cycle assessment of the 3 when production begins, showing how much CO2 is produced in the car's build and use, and said it's committed to investigating ways to reduce its carbon footprint.

Polestar 3 rear

The 3's infotainment system is powered by the new Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. There's a 14.5in central touchscreen that runs a development of Polestar’s Android-based operating system, which was co-developed with Google and allows for over-the-air updates.

All versions of the 3 feature 21in alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, LED lighting and retractable door handles. The Plus Pack and Pilot Pack (including features such as a 25-speaker audio system, a head-up display and parking assistance) will be included on all models sold in the first year of production.

The 3 is available to order now, with prices starting at £79,900 and deliveries due to begin in late 2023.

The Performance Pack, which also includes performance-based tweaks to the air suspension and unique 22in alloys, comes in with an additional £5600.

Advertisement
Back to top

The 3 is also notable because it will be the first Polestar model built at a Volvo factory in Chengdu, China. From 2024, it will also be built at Volvo’s factory in South Carolina, the US.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
22
Add a comment…
GrahamL 13 October 2022

What planet are these Polestar people from? They describe this as a family SUV as if it’s just a normal family car. I don’t know of anyone who is able to afford a car that has a base model that starts at £80,000 and rises to nearly £90,000 with options. Most families, and I assume this is targeted as a statistically typical family of two parents, two children and possibly a dog or two, will be lucky in this day and age of rising utility bills and food bills etc. if they can afford a family car costing £30,000. The most I have ever paid for a car is £20,000. The average house in the UK is valued at about £290,000 which means there are a lot of houses worth less than half that, some of the cheapest will be valued coincidentally around £80,000. So how is this ‘family car’ affordable to those people?  Who would spend as much on their car as their house? If I was able to afford, and I am not, a car costing £80,000 - £90,000 I would expect it to be bearing a badge from manufacturers like, Aston Martin, Maserati, maybe a used Ferrari or something similar but certainly not an overpriced vehicle from Volvo rebranded as Polestar to make you thinks it’s something that it’s not. When the Polestar 2 was launched I saw it as something really good although it too was way overpriced with a starting price of £42,000. If I had the money it would be on my wish list. However I thought Polestar was going to launch a range of more affordable cars not follow it up with a model costing almost twice as much. A ridiculous price for only the most wealthy and privileged of dedicated Volvo drivers. Only time and their sales figures will prove whether I am wrong or not but personally I think this pricing structure is a big mistake. So what next a roadster? So presumably Polestar will put a £100,000+ price tag on that? Crazy!

Harrymc 13 October 2022

If you're angry now, wait until you see the sales figures of all these "unaffordable" cars. There's ~50 million millionares in this car's markets, just 0.002% of these would have to buy a PS3 to sell it out.

Nickktod 13 October 2022

"I don’t know of anyone who is able to afford a car that has a base model that starts at £80,000 and rises to nearly £90,000 with options" 

We are a poor country now due to endless bad decisions and political incompetence. The pound has halved in value against the dollar in the last 15 years. Wouldn't seem so unreasonable starting at £40,000 and rising to nearly £45,000 with options would it?

Dozza 13 October 2022

Roadster set to cost £165k. And it's sold out. 

Andrew1 13 October 2022
Try and count how many Range Rovers you see in a day, particularly in the South East and London. Yes, this won't sell as well, because you can hardly show off in it. But many families can afford a 100k vehicle, even though most Britons can't even dream one.
Besides, they only need to sell a few to make a profit.
Like it had been said above, we've been voting right wing since 12 years ago? What did you expect, leveling up?
Andrew1 13 October 2022
"Jaguar I-Pace rival" lol, good one.
Anyway, looks like a great car, apart from those tiny windows at the back.
Cobnapint 13 October 2022
Looks the part, apart from the computer monitor glued to the dashboard.

Latest Drives

mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD

View all latest drives