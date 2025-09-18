BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross revealed as rebadged Scenic
Mercedes 'Mini G-Class': everything we know

New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross revealed as rebadged Scenic

Electric crossover is a key part of the brand’s renewed line-up – and its mooted return to the UK

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 September 2025

Mitsubishi has unveiled the second-generation Eclipse Cross as a rebadged Renault Scenic, giving the brand a crucial battery-electric model as it effectively relaunches in Europe.

It is differentiated from its French counterpart by styling tweaks such as Mitsubishi’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ grille, flanked by new streak-like daytime-running lights. The rear lights remain the same as on the Scenic but are joined by a new gloss black plastic panel.

Inside, the model gets new seats with diamond-shaped quilting but retains the Scenic’s 12.3in infotainment touchscreen, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

Mechanically, the Eclipse Cross is all but identical to the Scenic, with an 87kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack yielding a range of 372 miles between charges. It can be refilled at up to 150kW at a DC rapid charger or at up to 22kW on an AC connection. A single electric motor sends 215bhp and 221lb ft through the Eclipse Cross’s rear wheels.

A “medium-range” model is set to arrive next year and is likely to use the entry-level Scenic’s 60kWh battery and 168bhp motor.

The Eclipse Cross will be built by Renault in Douai, France.

It is the latest in a run of rebadged Renaults to be launched by Mitsubishi under the firms' Alliance agreement: the entry-level Colt is a Renault Clio; the ASX is a Renault Captur; and the new Grandis is a Renault Symbioz.

2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross rear quarter

Following the cancellation of the Space Star (previously sold in the UK as the Mirage), it means Mitsubishi’s European line-up now comprises just one Japanese-built model, the Outlander.

The brand has yet to confirm plans to return to the UK, but the head of its European operations, Frank Krol, previously told Autocar that it was under consideration

“If you look at the potential and size of the market, it's our preferred route to go back,” said Krol.

But he added that “we need to have the right product line-up”, pointing to the new Eclipse Cross and the Outlander.

xxxx 18 September 2025

That's one way of flogging unsold Scenic's I suppose.

124spider 18 September 2025

This is quite nice. But.  Why not just buy the Renault. 

ianp55 18 September 2025

Why bother bringing back the Mitsubishi name to the UK using rebadged Renault products? if Mitsubishi UK couldn't sell their products here with genuine Mitsubishi offerings  sowhat hope is there for bring these here. The previous Mitsubishi range sold here had shrank so much because popular models such as the Colt,Lancer, Shogun & Shogun Sport had not been replaced and in all was left was the dire Mirage the ageing ASX & Outlander SUV's, Eclipse was the only new model introduced in that decade. The best seller in the range by a long way was the L200 or Triton pickup which sold very well in it's market sector. Due to some quite disasterous decisions taken in the past twenty years Mitsubishi Motors is a shadow of it's former self manufacturing plants in Australia,China,Holland & the USA have been closed and the company has been swallowed up by Nissan/Renualt so the question really should be how much longer will Mitsubishi last.  

