Mitsubishi has unveiled the second-generation Eclipse Cross as a rebadged Renault Scenic, giving the brand a crucial battery-electric model as it effectively relaunches in Europe.

It is differentiated from its French counterpart by styling tweaks such as Mitsubishi’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ grille, flanked by new streak-like daytime-running lights. The rear lights remain the same as on the Scenic but are joined by a new gloss black plastic panel.

Inside, the model gets new seats with diamond-shaped quilting but retains the Scenic’s 12.3in infotainment touchscreen, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

Mechanically, the Eclipse Cross is all but identical to the Scenic, with an 87kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack yielding a range of 372 miles between charges. It can be refilled at up to 150kW at a DC rapid charger or at up to 22kW on an AC connection. A single electric motor sends 215bhp and 221lb ft through the Eclipse Cross’s rear wheels.

A “medium-range” model is set to arrive next year and is likely to use the entry-level Scenic’s 60kWh battery and 168bhp motor.

The Eclipse Cross will be built by Renault in Douai, France.

It is the latest in a run of rebadged Renaults to be launched by Mitsubishi under the firms' Alliance agreement: the entry-level Colt is a Renault Clio; the ASX is a Renault Captur; and the new Grandis is a Renault Symbioz.

Following the cancellation of the Space Star (previously sold in the UK as the Mirage), it means Mitsubishi’s European line-up now comprises just one Japanese-built model, the Outlander.

The brand has yet to confirm plans to return to the UK, but the head of its European operations, Frank Krol, previously told Autocar that it was under consideration.