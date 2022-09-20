BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mitsubishi needs more than one electric car to return to UK
UP NEXT
2022 Mercedes-AMG C63: 670bhp PHEV arrives on Wednesday

Mitsubishi needs more than one electric car to return to UK

As firm reveals Renault Captur-based ASX, its Europe boss says current line-up would not suit UK
News
2 mins read
20 September 2022

Mitsubishi will only considering re-entering the UK market when it has “more than one” electric car to offer, the brand’s head of Europe said.

The Japanese car maker today unveiled the first of two cars based on models from its Alliance partner Renault that it will sell in its remaining mainland European markets.

The second-generation Mitsubishi ASX is a rebadged version of the Renault Captur that will launch from March next year, while the company will also sell the Renault Clio-based Colt, starting in autumn.

Related articles

The ASX will be sold with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain to sit below the current Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV, but no electric car has been announced. 

Mitsubishi left the UK in 2020 as part of cost-saving strategy that initially involved leaving all of Europe. It reversed that decision and has streamlined its European presence to 17 markets down from 32 in 2019. However such has been the shift to EVs in the UK in the meantime, Mitsubishi doesn’t feel confident to re-enter with its planned line-up.

“The market has changed quite rapidly in the past two years, so we would have to find a good product strategy to re-enter,” Frank Krol said. “We’d need more than one electric car.”

Mitsubishi aims to grow its European sales back to near where it was in 2019, when it sold almost 150,000 cars in the region, Krol said.

Car Review
Renault Captur
Renault Captur 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The ASX will be built by Renault in its Spain factory and be offered with the full Renault Captur engine line-up, including the plug-in hybrid, hybrid, 1.3-litre mild hybrid and entry 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The design is very close to the Captur, but with Mitsubishi’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ grafted onto the grille. The new Colt, based on the Clio, will be built in Renault’s factory in Turkey.

Mitsubishi will continue to offer the Mirage budget hatchback below the Colt.

Used cars for sale

 Renault CAPTUR 0.9 TCe ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,999
14,403miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault CAPTUR 1.5 DCi ENERGY GT Line EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,499
23,490miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Renault CAPTUR 0.9 TCe ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,999
17,012miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault CAPTUR 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,995
76,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,500
21,503miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,990
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,295
59,627miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault CAPTUR 0.9 TCe ENERGY Signature Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,500
58,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault CAPTUR 1.0 TCe S Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,599
21,686miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Captur 2020 road test review - hero front

Renault Captur

Renault’s market-leading crossover supermini is back in more sophisticated second-generation form

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 20 September 2022

 There's no story, they do t think they are good enough, there product is based on another brands Car, if they wanted to come back, why no Evo?, an EV Evo for instance.

tuga 20 September 2022
They sold 68k cars in Europe last year. 2022 is going to be worst, but let's say they somehow manage to double their sales.

The Space Star is 10 years old, no replacement in sight;

The Eclipse Cross is 5yo, just restyled, no replacement in sight;

Outlander? Not coming to Europe. New L200/Strakar? Also ( probably ) not coming over. No Pajero, no Lancer, no volume cars ( EVs or not ) for the foreseeable future ( before 2025 ).

So their plan is selling 70/75.000 barely rebadged Renaults on top of stable sales of their aging, dwindling line up.

Good luck with that. LOL.

Reasonable 20 September 2022

Mitsubishi feels like a company in terminal decline, and I doubt this will turn the tide.

Latest Drives

toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives