Official: Mitsubishi returning to the UK in 2026

International Motors, which handles Isuzu and Subaru imports, will restart sales for the Japanese brand

Charlie Martin
News
1 min read
17 November 2025

Mitsubishi will return to the UK market next year, the Japanese brand has confirmed.

Its cars will be imported by International Motors, which also oversees UK sales of GWM, IsuzuSubaru and Xpeng.

Customer deliveries will begin in summer 2026, although Mitsubishi has yet to confirm which models it will send to the UK.

Likely candidates include the Eclipse Cross, effectively a restyled Renault Scenic EV; and the Outlander plug-in hybrid SUV, the previous-generation PHEV having been a big seller in the UK.

Frank Krol, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Europe, said: “Our upcoming models represent the very best of Mitsubishi Motors’ core technologies in performance, four-wheel drive and much more.

We look forward to a successful introduction in the UK – a market where our brand continues to have a deep emotional connection with loyal customers.”

Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi UK, added that “we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand” since its exit from the market four years ago, “which has strongly influenced this decision”.

New dealerships will be established to complement the existing network of some 100 Mitsubishi aftersales garages across the UK.

Read our review

Car review
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Top-selling plug-in SUV gets major revisions to styling and suspension as Mitsubishi bids to keep its market advantage

Read our review

Comments
3
scrap 17 November 2025

Odd that the Renault 5 gets a (modest) restyle to become a Nissan Micra, but the Scenic gets a modest makeover to become a Mitsubishi, or a complete makeover as a Nissan Ariya.

Mitsubishi 'core technologies', indeed. Restyled Renaults may give the brand a presence, but don't offer the customer genuine additional choice.

ianp55 17 November 2025

Will they be proper Mitsusubishi products or just the rebadged Renault's sold in Europe?

xxxx 17 November 2025

No Lancer Evo equivalent then.... prepare to be disappointed!

