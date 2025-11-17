Mitsubishi will return to the UK market next year, the Japanese brand has confirmed.

Its cars will be imported by International Motors, which also oversees UK sales of GWM, Isuzu, Subaru and Xpeng.

Customer deliveries will begin in summer 2026, although Mitsubishi has yet to confirm which models it will send to the UK.

Likely candidates include the Eclipse Cross, effectively a restyled Renault Scenic EV; and the Outlander plug-in hybrid SUV, the previous-generation PHEV having been a big seller in the UK.

Frank Krol, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Europe, said: “Our upcoming models represent the very best of Mitsubishi Motors’ core technologies in performance, four-wheel drive and much more.

“We look forward to a successful introduction in the UK – a market where our brand continues to have a deep emotional connection with loyal customers.”

Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi UK, added that “we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand” since its exit from the market four years ago, “which has strongly influenced this decision”.

New dealerships will be established to complement the existing network of some 100 Mitsubishi aftersales garages across the UK.