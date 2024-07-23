You’ll have read about the decline of the UK pick-up truck market; and lately about new benefit-in-kind company car tax rules set to hasten its demise further. Well, it isn’t declining in all quarters. Self-proclaimed “pick-up professionals” brand Isuzu had its most successful year for the Isuzu D-Max in 2024, selling more than 6600 units - more, even, than it managed in the lifestyle pickup boom of 2015.

It now expects to be less exposed to the exit of those fleet ‘user-choosers’ who’ve been running a pickup as a route to paying less benefit-in-kind tax, and whose juicy loophole is snapping shut in April 2025. Most people who run a D-Max, Isuzu claims, do so because they genuinely need its capabilities; to carry 1200kg of bulky stuff around with them, to tow heavy trailers, or to access remote places well off the road network.

The D-Max also sells on its well-established reliability, we’re told, to those who can’t afford their workhorse falling victim to ‘downtime’ - and is backed up by a five-year, 125,000 miles warranty and as many years of roadside breakdown assistance. This isn’t the flashiest-looking flatbed on the market, nor the most powerful or desirable; but, they say, it’s the one that won’t let you down.

The Isuzu D-Max range at a glance

Being Isuzu's sole passenger vehicle offering, the D-Max’s range is fairly extensive. The entry-level Utility model comes with a choice or two- and four-wheel drive, and can be had as a single-, extended- or double-cab vehicle, from as little as £33,000 including VAT (which many pickup buyers either don't pay or can can claim back, needless to say).