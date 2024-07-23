Isuzu D-Max review

6

Hard-working, hard-wearing pickup turns to fresh style and equipment to keep fuelling its rising popularity

You’ll have read about the decline of the UK pick-up truck market; and lately about new benefit-in-kind company car tax rules set to hasten its demise further. Well, it isn’t declining in all quarters. Self-proclaimed “pick-up professionals” brand Isuzu had its most successful year for the Isuzu D-Max in 2024, selling more than 6600 units - more, even, than it managed in the lifestyle pickup boom of 2015. 

It now expects to be less exposed to the exit of those fleet ‘user-choosers’ who’ve been running a pickup as a route to paying less benefit-in-kind tax, and whose juicy loophole is snapping shut in April 2025. Most people who run a D-Max, Isuzu claims, do so because they genuinely need its capabilities; to carry 1200kg of bulky stuff around with them, to tow heavy trailers, or to access remote places well off the road network. 

It might not be a big performer; but no version of the D-Max weighs enough to be subject to the reduced UK speed limits (50mph on single carriageways, 60mph on dual carriageways) that can apply to pickups.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The D-Max also sells on its well-established reliability, we’re told, to those who can’t afford their workhorse falling victim to ‘downtime’ - and is backed up by a five-year, 125,000 miles warranty and as many years of roadside breakdown assistance. This isn’t the flashiest-looking flatbed on the market, nor the most powerful or desirable; but, they say, it’s the one that won’t let you down.

The Isuzu D-Max range at a glance

Being Isuzu's sole passenger vehicle offering, the D-Max’s range is fairly extensive. The entry-level Utility model comes with a choice or two- and four-wheel drive, and can be had as a single-, extended- or double-cab vehicle, from as little as £33,000 including VAT (which many pickup buyers either don't pay or can can claim back, needless to say).

Stepping up to the DL20 car costs around £5000 more and grants you four-wheel drive as standard, with a locking rear differential and low-range transfer gearing, as well as 18in alloys. The DL40 doesn't add any off-road equipment but gets additional luxuries such as LED headlights, a 7in touchscreen with smartphone mirroring, push-button ignition, and a reversing camera.

The V-Cross, meanwhile, which is the primary subject of this review and the car Isuzu uses to target lifestyle pickup buyers, gets a 9in infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control as well as lumbar support for the driver. You can additionally specify a camping kit complete with a two-man tent, sink, barbecue, awning and foldaway chairs.

At the top of the range sits the Arctic Trucks AT35 edition and the Mudmaster V-Cross, the latter of which is new to the fleet and comes with a winch, a light-bar mounted to the roof, a snorkel, all-terrain tyres mounted to 20in alloys, but underneath it is the same as the regular car.

All cars are powered by a 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 162bhp and 266lb ft. As standard, you get a six-speed manual gearbox but you can specify a six-speed Aisin automatic, said to shift 25% faster than its predecessor. The sales split between the automatic and manual stands at roughly 50:50.

DESIGN & STYLING

6
Isuzu D Max review 2025 002 off road

This is the second facelift of the third-generation D-Max, which launched in the UK in 2021. Four years ago, it got a fairly major technical overhaul - a stiffer, lighter ladder frame, improved front axle design, and longer wheelbase, among other things. And now it has had another dose of the usual mid-cycle update fayre of cosmetic, electronic and equipment tweaks.

At the front, there’s a new bonnet, radiator grille and bumper design. At the rear there are more upmarket-looking taillamps.

Inside the cabin, the D-Max’s multimedia technology has been upgraded throughout the derivative lineup, giving owners wireless smartphone mirroring on every model - and part-digital instruments on the range-topper.

Isuzu offers a full range of single-, extended- and double-cab models, only the cheapest single-cabbers coming without a switchable, mechanical four-wheel drive system with transfer gearing and locking rear diff. All are still powered by Isuzu’s 162bhp 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine.

The engine's air intakes accommodate an 800mm wading depth, with tougher underbody protection and additional electronic aids such as hill descent control and the 'shift on the fly' four-wheel drive system fitted as standard on almost all derivatives.

INTERIOR

6
Isuzu D Max review 2025 004 interior

The double-cab D-Max is about as roomy, for passengers in both front and rear, as any ‘one-tonne pickup’; the front seats a little hard and lacking in some adjustment ranges, but comfortable enough. Adults can travel in either row, and won't feel short-changed for space.

The top-tier V-Cross version’s ‘leather’ seats, and its wider mix of materials, are shinier and cheaper-looking than some in the pickup class, but they needn’t offend anyone.

The automatic-transmission version, meanwhile, swaps the chunkier, simpler heater control knobs of the manual for a console of smaller, neater-looking ‘climate control’ buttons which are, no doubt, supposed to look more sophisticated - but don’t really suit the car, and are fiddlier to use.

The D-Max's infotainment systems have been upgraded across the range, with cheaper models getting a larger 8.0in system and DL40 and V-Cross models an improved 9.0in setup. Both offer wireless smartphone mirroring, and upper-tier models also have wireless device charging. The touchscreen system looks quite graphically crude, and still lags behind rival systems for responsiveness, but its top-level navigability is decent, allowing you to turn off bothersome ADAS systems quickly and easily.

Storage space is generally quite good, with two gloveboxes and cupholders as large as the door bins. There is also a handy space mounted on the cabin roof for sunglasses, or indeed fishing permits.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

5
Isuzu D Max review 2025 014 off road

Starting the D-Max for the first time you're met with that familiar mechanical clatter associated with agricultural four-pot diesel engines; there's no getting away from the fact that this is not a refined lump.

It produces 162bhp and 266lb ft of torque, which is less than most pickups in the class can call on; and you feel as much on the road. The engine’s relatively modest torque just doesn’t move the D-Max’s bulk along as willingly as, say, a Toyota Hilux's torqiuer diesel - which obliges you to work the engine harder than you might, and leaves you more exposed to its coarseness.

At a motorway cruise and in higher gears, the engine settles a little and becomes less intrusive, but despite measures taken by Isuzu to reduce noise, vibration and harshness, it is as rough as the terrain it wants to drive on under load and clunky in stop/start traffic.

Another gripe we have is that the start/stop system isn’t very well integrated, shutting the engine down with too much force and vibration, and then taking a while to kick in again when you want to set off.

RIDE & HANDLING

5
Isuzu D Max review 2025 012 off road

Just as the D-Max's diesel engine lends it a certain roughness of dynamic character, there is likewise some fiddling, stiff-legged crudeness to the D-Max’s on-road ride - more, I’d say, than the best-mannered pickups now suffer with - although it handles precisely enough, and is by no means wayward or unpleasant to drive.

There's a reassuring level of stability whether it be on the motorway or in town. The car doesn't wander under power or heavy braking, and the rear axle doesn't bounce or feel too stiff over ruts and imperfections. The brakes themselves feel strong enough, and progressive, despite there only being drums on the rear axle.

The D-Max's steering, meanwhile, has a vagueness that doesn't work so much in its favour on-road as off, which stems from the flex of its ladder frame chassis and the influence of its high-sidewall hybrid offroad tyres; so you find yourself having to guess, a little, at how much lock to put on to go round a given corner or roundabout. But after a while it's easy to get used to.

Its low-speed ride can get quite busy, however, particularly on poorer road surfaces, which means the higher level of relative comfort on offer in a Ford Ranger will be more appealing.

Also worth a mention is its turning circle which, at 12.5m, is tigher than some rivals. For reference, the Ranger’s turning circle is 12.7m, while the Amarok’s is 12.9m.

In offroad driving, the D-Max’s standard-fit ‘mud and snow’ hybrid offroad tyres give it plenty of grip and capability; and a new Rough Terrain mode for the car’s electronic traction control helps it through really slippery and steep sections. At times, just as on the road, the engine feels a little short on grunt; but not often.

 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking

One of the most obvious selling points for the D-Max is its starting price, which undercuts most of its direct rivals, and that includes higher trim levels such as the V-Cross.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Utility version still comes with enough kit to make it comfortable enough to live with, and can be secured for less than £33,000 even allowing for VAT. 

Worth noting is that all cars come with a five-year, 125,000-mile warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

As for its running costs, we're not yet certain of its real-world economy; but over 70 miles we saw an average of 35.7mpg after a mixture of stop/start off-roading and motorway driving, which beats Isuzu's claimed figure. By comparison, the Ford Ranger claims up to 44mpg and the VW Amarok 36mpg, while an Ineos Grenadier achieves up to 26.9mpg.

VERDICT

6
Isuzu D Max review 2025 015 off road

While the D-Max's packaging and peripheral stuff has changed a little here, the slightly rough, tough and rudimentary pickup underneath hasn’t. Which, for those who rate it - and given the reasons they do - probably isn’t such bad news after all.

Isuzu will continue to try to compete with more desirable pickups with its V-Cross and niche hardcore offroading D-Maxes; though, in our view, it isn't in a great position to win that battle, thanks to the slightly coarse, tough and unrefined character of the base vehicle.

But, at a simpler level and lower price, the D-Max offers plenty. Being both cheaper to buy and just as capable off-road as its more conventional rivals from Ford and Volkswagen, it still offers lots of equipment for the money, along with that measure of utilitarian, back-to-basics toughness and dependability that returning D-Max buyers will look for.

And, aside from the rather vague steering, Isuzu’s focus on the D-Max’s handling has made it a little more competent on the road than it predecessors. It can’t match the likes of the Ford Ranger or VW Amarok for handling sophistication or rolling refinement, but for its price buyers may not expect it to; and a Toyota Hilux is, in its way, little better-mannered.

It has all of its key selling points - ruggedness, durability and usability - well covered, and should maintain its reputation as a highly-rated, value-for-money workhorse.

