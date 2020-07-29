Mercedes-Benz EQV: electric MPV priced from £70,665

The new Mercedes-Benz EQV is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting from £70,665.
It's the second EQ-branded electric Mercedes on sale, and first deliveries are due to commence in the autumn. One powertrain option and three trim levels feature.
The base model comes with Mercedes' latest EQ-specific MBUX infotainment and sat-nav system, plus a driving assistance package, multibeam LED headlights, electric sliding doors, a reversing camera and ambient lighting as the kit highlights.
Stepping up to Sport Premium (£72,895) adds a 360-degree camera, electric memory seats, an upgraded exterior design, smartphone integration and a table package for the rear seats. The range-topping Sport Premium Plus (£77,145) adds a Burmester sound system, air suspension and 18-inch wheels.
Claimed to be a pioneering electric premium MPV, the EQV has been designed to appeal to fleet and private buyers alike with a dual focus on practicality and comfort.
The EQV's official range is up to 213 miles from a full charge, with power stored in a 90kWh lithium ion battery pack mounted under the floor for enhanced dynamics and maximum interior space. It can be charged from 10% capacity to 80% in less than 45 minutes.
Power is sent through a fixed-gear transmission to a front-mounted electric motor producing 201bhp and 267lb ft – enough to propel the 3500kg EV to a 99mph top speed.
Benjamin Kaehler, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans' eDrive initiative, said: "Numbers are not so important, but when you drive in traffic on highways or in cities, you want to always be able to match the speed of other people.
“You want to have the feeling that whenever you hit the throttle, you can merge into the traffic right away.”
Regenerative braking maximises range and can be adjusted using paddles behind the steering wheel. With the brake energy regeneration on its highest setting, Mercedes says the EQV can be driven with just the accelerator pedal.
marcus hogan
Men with Ven
Thekrankis
£60k for a van!
Got blimey guvnor, yer avin a laff?
typos1
Nice to see Mercedes caling
Nice to see Mercedes caling this "locally emissions free", instead of the "zero emissions" bullsh*t most other EV manufacturers use.
Are you from the US Felix ? Cos we dont say "oriented" in the UK, we say "orientated".
eseaton
Makes me feel quite ill.
I pity the poor souls who have to write about it, or indeed sell it.
chandrew
This will be a hit
One of these, with notable parts covered in disguising wrap / panels was parked outside my appartment in January when the car companies come up to the Engadin to do testing. In my areas all the taxis are either S or smart V classes. I'd imagine this would make commercial sense compared to those two (and the electricity is all hydro-generated).
gavsmit
£71k for a van?!
When is anyone going to address the elephant in the room - WTF is going on with all vehicle pricing now?!!
It's not just EVs from 'prestige' makes (if you can call a German car manufacturer that uses engines from Renault Clios / Nissan Micras in their exec models as prestige) either - just look at recent ridiculous price hikes of mainstream ICE models too!
