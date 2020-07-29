Mercedes-Benz EQV: electric MPV priced from £70,665

The new Mercedes-Benz EQV is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting from £70,665.

It's the second EQ-branded electric Mercedes on sale, and first deliveries are due to commence in the autumn. One powertrain option and three trim levels feature.

The base model comes with Mercedes' latest EQ-specific MBUX infotainment and sat-nav system, plus a driving assistance package, multibeam LED headlights, electric sliding doors, a reversing camera and ambient lighting as the kit highlights.

Stepping up to Sport Premium (£72,895) adds a 360-degree camera, electric memory seats, an upgraded exterior design, smartphone integration and a table package for the rear seats. The range-topping Sport Premium Plus (£77,145) adds a Burmester sound system, air suspension and 18-inch wheels.

Claimed to be a pioneering electric premium MPV, the EQV has been designed to appeal to fleet and private buyers alike with a dual focus on practicality and comfort.

The EQV's official range is up to 213 miles from a full charge, with power stored in a 90kWh lithium ion battery pack mounted under the floor for enhanced dynamics and maximum interior space. It can be charged from 10% capacity to 80% in less than 45 minutes.

Power is sent through a fixed-gear transmission to a front-mounted electric motor producing 201bhp and 267lb ft – enough to propel the 3500kg EV to a 99mph top speed.

Benjamin Kaehler, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans' eDrive initiative, said: "Numbers are not so important, but when you drive in traffic on highways or in cities, you want to always be able to match the speed of other people.

“You want to have the feeling that whenever you hit the throttle, you can merge into the traffic right away.”

Regenerative braking maximises range and can be adjusted using paddles behind the steering wheel. With the brake energy regeneration on its highest setting, Mercedes says the EQV can be driven with just the accelerator pedal.