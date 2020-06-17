New Mercedes-AMG E63 packs styling and performance tweaks

Mercedes-AMG has updated its hot E63 estate and saloon with a raft of changes designed to offer enhanced comfort for drivers without compromising performance.

The newest version of the E-Class range-topper gains design revisions in line with the recent facelift rolled out across other models in the line-up. Its aggressive new styling features are intended to forge a stronger link with Mercedes-AMG’s sports car range. The revamped styling also includes a larger grille and aerodynamic tweaks to optimise both grip and airflow to the engine.

The E63 retains the previous version’s 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, which produces 562bhp and 553lb ft in the standard model and 603bhp and 627lb ft in the top-line S version. Power continues to be sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Although the output is unchanged, Mercedes-AMG says considerable tuning has been carried out to widen the E63’s performance window. Work has also been done to refine the dampers and chassis, while the dynamic engine mounts on the E63 S have been tweaked so they adapt more quickly to driving conditions.

Further development has been carried out on the AMG Dynamic Select software, which adjusts systems such as the drive programmes, all-wheel drive systems and ESP stability control. The AMG Dynamics Plus package, which includes a Race drive mode and Drift function, is standard on the E63 S and is offered as an option for the base model for the first time.

In saloon form, the E63 has a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec, with the S version achieving that in 3.4sec. The estate versions are 0.1sec slower. Fuel consumption ranges from 23.7mpg to 24.3mpg, with CO2 emissions spanning 265g/km to 273g/km.

“The feedback from buyers was that they wanted more long-distance drive comfort, so we aimed to increase the spread of driving performance, while ensuring it was still suitable for race track and daily use,” said Philipp Uttikal, Mercedes-AMG E-Class project manager. “People who choose the E63 are still E-Class customers, and they want the best of both worlds in terms of sportiness and refinement. They want the benefits of having lots of performance, but they still want a car that delivers comfort.”

In an effort to differentiate it more from the wider E-Class range, including the recently refreshed Mercedes-AMG E53, the new E63 features an AMG-specific radiator grille with 12 vertical louvres and an enlarged Mercedes star logo.

The front bodywork of the machine has been honed for aerodynamic balance, with AMG engineers and aerodynamicists focused on reducing wind resistance and increasing high-speed stability. The apron is a new design that, Mercedes-AMG claims, significantly reduces lift at the front axle. There are also flatter LED headlights and bigger ‘powerdomes’ sculpted into the bonnet. The wheel arches have been enlarged by 22mm to accommodate a wider track on the front axle.