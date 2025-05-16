BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Lotus Europe boss plans to build more cars at Hethel
Three dead after fire at Bicester Heritage site

New Lotus Europe boss plans to build more cars at Hethel

Production at the brand's UK base could be broadened, says Matt Windle, potentially to include the Polestar 6

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
16 May 2025

The new boss of Lotus Europe is seeking to broaden production at the brand's UK base to include new models from the wider Geely group.

Matt Windle has been promoted from his position as Lotus Cars MD following the departure of former Lotus Europe CEO Dan Balmer after less than a year.

His broader role coincides with the recent merging of Lotus Cars with the Chinese-based Lotus Technology, which oversaw the brand's so-called lifestyle EVs, the Eletre SUV and Emeya saloon.



“I think it's better for the business,” Windle told Autocar in an interview. “It gives us a solid link between manufacturing and commercial on sports cars but allows me to work wider across the business as well.”

Windle is keen to grow production at Hethel, which earlier this year announced 270 job cuts as demand for the Emira petrol sports car was hit by the sharp increase in tariffs in the US.

“It has been a turbulent start of the year, which has had an impact on the business,” he said.

Lotus last year posted record wholesales (sales to dealers) of the Emira at 5272, up 102%, but Windle is keep to push close to the factory’s limits of 10,000 cars annually. 

"Back in the late 1990s and 2000s, we were building several models at Hethel [including the Elise-based Vauxhall VX220 and Tesla Roadster], and I think that's a business model we're exploring,” he said.

One possibility is the forthcoming Polestar 6 electric roadster. “I think we could build it,” Windle said. “There's an element of transition, because at the moment it's just ICE [at Hethel], but we're going to have to go on that journey.”

The US's new car import tariff has hit Lotus hard, with the company cancelling sales of the Chinese-built Emeya and Eletre in the country due to the now-insurmountable financial hurdles.

Lotus has also halted shipments of the British-built Emira to the US after the new 25% tariff was applied in April, meaning that no cars are heading to a market that last year accounted for a fifth of all Lotus sales.

The deal recently agreed between the UK and US to lower those tariffs to 10% has helped Lotus, but Windle has yet to press go on restarting shipments to the US as he waits for the details.

"The headline numbers have gone out there, but actually the specifics behind it still haven't been clarified,” he said.

“There's product that's ready to ship, but what we don't want to do is jump the gun and end up getting clobbered.

“The tariffs are a negative with where we are now, but they could be a positive."

Lotus’s volume growth has been impressive, given where it has come from, with overall deliveries hitting 12,134 last year, double that of the year before.

However, EV sales are below planned volumes as demand for luxury electric cars has fallen below expectations. 

Lotus is countering that with planned launch of ‘Hyper Hybrid’ range-extended EVs that feature a turbocharged combustion engine.

The first such model will be unveiled at the end of this year for sales starting in China early next year, CEO Feng Qingfeng said on the company’s earnings call on 22 April. No date has been set for European sales, though, Windle said.

The planned new electric sports car to be built in Hethel, meanwhile, is on hold as Lotus assesses likely demand.

“Is the market ready for an electric sports car? I don't really know the answer to that yet,” Windle said. 

One possibility is to install an electric drivetrain and batteries into the current Emira platform and offer it as a variant, but uncertain customer response is hampering decision-making.

“I think being a product strategy person in the automotive industry is probably one of the most difficult jobs areas at the moment,” Windle said.

His message to the UK and EU governments is to keep options open for consumers past 2035, including possibility allowing a longer life for range-extended EVs.

“A full BEV future is maybe not the answer,” he said.

Windle’s elevation to Lotus Europe boss gives him oversight of sales within Lotus’s biggest global market, which accounted for 39% of the company’s global sales last year, at 4743.

He plans to growth that at first by expanding the dealers.

“Network development is a big part of our strategy is around volume growth going forward,” he said. “I think the opportunity is there and it's going to be exciting couple of years.”

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

