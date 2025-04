Lotus will become a single company again as owner Geely merges the UK-based sports car division with the Chinese 'lifestyle' electric car division.

The two have been separate since Geely spun off Lotus Technology ahead of listing it on the stock market in 2023.

Now Lotus Technology will buy out Geely’s 51% share of Lotus UK in a move “that will enable the company to integrate all businesses under the Lotus brand”.