Lotus to axe up to 270 UK jobs amid "volatile market conditions"

Firm announces another round of UK job cuts in a bid to "enhance competitiveness" in challenging environment

10 April 2025

Lotus will cut up to 270 job cuts in the UK as it reacts to "volatile and evolving market conditions including the US tariffs". 

The firm sent a statement to Autocar which said it was "committed to the UK" but "the proposed restructuring is vital to enhance our competitiveness in today's market".

Lotus's UK-built cars, the Emira coupé and Evija hypercar, are now subject to a 25% import fee in the US, under president Donald Trump's new tariff structure. Earlier this week, Lotus halted shipments of the Emira to the US in response, and now cites the tariffs as a factor in its restructuring. 

