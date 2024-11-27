BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus delays electric crossover, sports car to focus on hybrids
Aston Martin issues second earnings warning in as many months

Lotus delays electric crossover, sports car to focus on hybrids

Porsche Macan-rivalling Type 134 and Elise-style 135 pushed back as firm pauses model launches for two years

Felix Page
News
6 mins read
27 November 2024

Lotus won't launch any new model lines for the next two years, instead shifting focus to the launch of new range-extender hybrid models in response to waning demand for electric luxury cars.

The brand's new European CEO, Dan Balmer, previously a high-ranking Aston Martin executive and alumni of BMW and Rolls-Royce, confirmed the hiatus on new product launches in his first appearance in the role, following the exit of Mike Johnstone earlier this year.

Following the launch of the Eletre SUV in 2023 and the Emeya saloon this year, Lotus was expected to add a Porsche Macan-sized electric crossover, known as Type 134, in 2025; but this car has been put on hold as the company focuses on achieving "stability" by "getting right-sized" and "understanding the markets we compete in".

