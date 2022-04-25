BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Ineos Grenadier: full prices and specifications revealed

Ineos Grenadier 4x4 priced from £49,000 in entry-level Utility Wagon form
29 April 2022

The new Ineos Grenadier 4x4 will go on sale in the UK on 18 May, priced from £49,000 and available in both commercial and passenger guises.

The Grenadier range opens up with the two-seat Utility Wagon, which will rival the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial and Land Rover Defender Commercial with a load capacity of 2088 litres, a towing capacity of 3500kg and the ability to winch a 5500kg load. 

The five-seat passenger version, priced from £52,000, matches those towing and winching abilities, and though load capacity is reduced to 1152 litres - that's 77 litres more than the equivalent Land Rover Defender 110. 

Topping the line-up from launch are a pair of special editions developed in partnership with Ineos-owned clothing brand Belstaff, both priced at £59,000 and equipped with many optional extras as standard - including an auxiliary battery, front park assist, a reversing camera, electrically adjustable heated mirrors and a raised air intake. 

All versions are available with either a petrol or diesel option, both BMW 3.0-litre straight-six units, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

The new car maker recently announced 24 retail outlets across the country, which will be based in existing Audi, BMWFerrari and Ford dealerships, and an aim for customers to be “within 45 minutes of an official location”.

Retailers include Jardine Ferrari in Colchester and Sevenoaks, Day’s Audi in Neath, Halliwell Jones BMW in Chester and Harwoods Ford in Portsmouth.

They make up a sizeable portion of the 160 locations Ineos has signed up globally and will be supplemented by a further 10 UK locations.

The firm said it wants to have 200 globally by the end of 2022. It hasn't yet confirmed which UK location will be the first to open.

“We've worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners in the UK that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier,” said Gary Pearson, Ineos's head of sales and marketing.

First customer deliveries will get under way in the final quarter of 2022, and the company envisages an eventual annual sales peak in the UK of 6000 units, skewed towards commercial variants.

Ineos plans to "make the buying process as convenient and painless as possible" with an equal focus on providing a digital retail model and a physical dealer network. 

In addition, Ineos has partnered with Bosch to provide aftersales support and plans to open 14 service-only facilities across the UK, although these locations have yet to be announced.

Globally, Grenadier owners will be able to have their car repaired and maintained at some 10,000 Bosch outlets in 150 counties. 

Outside of the UK, Ineos is exploring the possibility for BMW technicians to service the Grenadier, which is available with a choice of BMW straight-six petrol and diesel engines. 

Pearson previously explained that the Grenadier's predominantly built-to-order production model means the company won't be "proactively building stock", because customers "will want to do their own thing". He suggested that lead times will be in line with what is "typical" of other manufacturers. 

He also told Autocar that although Ineos is "not insulated" from the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, it has factored in any potential delays that might arise from the situation and is "very happy" that it will meet its proposed deadlines. 

As for future powertrain options, Ineos remains committed to a simple petrol-and-diesel offering from launch. Pearson suggested that although "electric technology has moved on hugely in the last few years", an EV drivetrain wouldn't yet be compatible with the weight, functionality and intended use case of the Grenadier. 

Ineos does, however, have a fuel cell development partnership in place with Hyundai, which Pearson said has "no marketing spin around it". Ineos, he said, "wants to be at the forefront of developing the hydrogen economy".

Ineos is primarily a chemical engineering firm, producing 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year, and is engaged in a project to develop Europe's "clean hydrogen" network.

ianp55 29 April 2022

It's really silly money for what it is plus the sales and service network is meagre to say the least, if a punter wants a serious off roader look no further than a Toyota Landcruiser which starts at about £45k and  for that you get a vehicle with a proven reputation and a full dealer 10 year warrenty, so what's the point of the Grenadier?

XLR8 25 April 2022

An overpriced Portaro Pampas for a different generation...

spoovy 30 September 2021

Availability of PCP deals will be interesting.  Lack of those could sink it for a large part of the target audience (people who want a high-status car but can't afford one).

At well over £50k for a realistically specced one it looks to be priced beyond the market it's supposed to be aimed at to me, as expected.  I foresee a few poshos with hobby farms buying them, then the novelty will wear off, the difficulty in servicing will kick in, and that'll be that.  It'll be just another oddity like G-wagens, sitting spotlessly clean outside Kensington townhouses.  People who really need a hard working off road vehicle will continue to buy pickups at half the price.

