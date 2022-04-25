New Ineos Grenadier: full prices and specifications revealed

The new Ineos Grenadier 4x4 will go on sale in the UK on 18 May, priced from £49,000 and available in both commercial and passenger guises.

The Grenadier range opens up with the two-seat Utility Wagon, which will rival the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial and Land Rover Defender Commercial with a load capacity of 2088 litres, a towing capacity of 3500kg and the ability to winch a 5500kg load.

The five-seat passenger version, priced from £52,000, matches those towing and winching abilities, and though load capacity is reduced to 1152 litres - that's 77 litres more than the equivalent Land Rover Defender 110.

Topping the line-up from launch are a pair of special editions developed in partnership with Ineos-owned clothing brand Belstaff, both priced at £59,000 and equipped with many optional extras as standard - including an auxiliary battery, front park assist, a reversing camera, electrically adjustable heated mirrors and a raised air intake.

All versions are available with either a petrol or diesel option, both BMW 3.0-litre straight-six units, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The new car maker recently announced 24 retail outlets across the country, which will be based in existing Audi, BMW, Ferrari and Ford dealerships, and an aim for customers to be “within 45 minutes of an official location”.

Retailers include Jardine Ferrari in Colchester and Sevenoaks, Day’s Audi in Neath, Halliwell Jones BMW in Chester and Harwoods Ford in Portsmouth.

They make up a sizeable portion of the 160 locations Ineos has signed up globally and will be supplemented by a further 10 UK locations.