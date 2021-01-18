BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Honda HR-V hybrid crossover to be revealed on 18 February
New Honda HR-V hybrid crossover to be revealed on 18 February

New HR-V e:HEV will ditch pure petrol and diesel power for an exclusively electrified offering
Felix Page Autocar writer
18 January 2021

The new, third-generation Honda HR-V will be revealed on 18 February as an electrified crossover to rival the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.

Now officially called the HR-V e:HEV, the SUV will be sold exclusively with a hybrid powertrain from launch in line with Honda's strategy to electrify its entire European line-up by 2022. 

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the HR-V will likely use a variation of the larger CR-V Hybrid's powertrain – which mates a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with a pair of electric motors and a new fixed-gear transmission – or the smaller Jazz supermini's similar 1.5-litre set-up.

It's possible that, like the electrified CR-V, the HR-V will be available with a choice of front- or four-wheel-drive configurations. Honda claims it will pair "high efficiency with refined, fun-to-drive performance".

A preview image gives little away in terms of the model's design but gives a better look at details we've previously seen in spy shots, namely the heavily raked roofline, rear spoiler and slim rear light bar. 

Honda has yet to tease any other parts of the car, but inside we can expect the HR-V to follow the lead of the upcoming Civic hatchback, which will feature a minimalist dashboard with a 9.0in touchscreen infotainment system and a raft of new driver aids. 

Official details of the new HR-V come just days after Honda confirmed the second-generation HR-V had been taken out of production ahead of the introduction of tighter RDE2 emissions regulations on 1 January. 

On sale since 2013, the HR-V had been available with a choice of either a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.6-litre diesel, both of which will not be offered in Honda's line-up from next year onwards.

