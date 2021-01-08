BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Honda HR-V to adopt all-new coupé-style design

Compact crossover will take influence from the Civic and use exclusively electrified powertrains
8 January 2021

An early sighting of the next-generation Honda HR-V suggests the compact SUV will bear minimal resemblance to the current car.

Expected to be launched in 2022, the HR-V looks set to adopt a heavily raked roofline for a coupé-style silhouette, similar to that of similarly positioned models, including the Kia Xceed and upcoming Renault Arkana

However, this prototype’s raised ride height implies the HR-V will retain its SUV billing in order to distance it from the next-gen Civic hatchback, also arriving on 2022. 

Beyond the new shape, we can see slim LED headlights, mounted high and angled for a more aggressive look than the current car, while the leading edge of the bonnet looks to protrude over the grille, much like that of recently spotted test mules for the next Civic. 

The rear door handles can still be found behind the rear window, as on the second-gen car, while straighter window lines and a more prominent spoiler could signal a design influence from the chunky first-gen model, which was an early entry into the now-burgeoning compact crossover segment, 

As for mechanical tweaks, it seems likely Honda will revamp the HR-V’s powertrain line-up, which currently comprises 1.5-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engine options, both not electrified. The Japanese brand has vowed to phase out all pure-combustion engines in Europe by 2022, so the next HR-V will likely offer a variation of the larger CR-V Hybrid’s petrol-electric engine, and a pure-electric option is almost a certainty. 

Honda Europe vice president Ian Howells also recently hinted that the firm is exploring further alternative fuel options, including biomass and hydrogen, but no further official details have been offered yet. 

Our best indication of what to expect from the cabin comes courtesy of a preview sketch for the 2022 Civic’s interior. More minimalist than the current car but still featuring an array of physical controls for key functions, it will offer a new 9.0in infotainment touchscreen and usher in new driver aids and technology. Expect a similar treatment for the HR-V.  

New 2021 Honda Civic seen in hatchback form for first time​

Honda to stop selling pure-petrol and diesel cars in Europe in 2022​

The original pioneer of the crossover range the Honda CR-V makes a comeback bid

Honda HR-V

Former crossover hatchback pioneer makes a comeback bid - but is success within the HR-V's grasp, and does it do enough dynamically to stand out?

WallMeerkat 8 January 2021

Honda used to build coupes. I owned one, an Accord coupe. Great car. This is not a coupe. SUV, Crossover, People carrier, raised hatchback are all descriptions that could be used.

ahaus 8 January 2021

The term coupe has been grossly overused, to the point it is meaningless.This is clearly not a coupe, it's a hatchback.

