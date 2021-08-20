BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Honda CR-V to bring extensive redesign
New 2022 Honda CR-V to bring extensive redesign

Reinvented hybrid SUV will top out Honda's revitalised European line-up
20 August 2021

Honda's fast-paced renewal of its line-up will be complete with the introduction of the next-generation CR-V, likely in 2022. 

Hot on the heels of the reinvented Jazz, Civic and HR-V, the largest model in the Japanese brand's European portfolio will be redesigned to bring it into line with the smaller models and distance it from the current car, which is itself a subtle evolution of its predecessor. 

The CR-V has already gone hybrid-only in line with Honda's plan to go all-electrified in Europe by the end of next year, so we expect the sixth-generation car to be more of a visual and material reinvention, rather than a complete technical overhaul. It is highly likely to be underpinned by an evolved version of the current car's Compact Global Platform, as is its new Civic sibling

The current CR-V's 2.0-litre e:HEV petrol-electric set-up, therefore, will no doubt be retained, while a smaller system based around a 1.5-litre combustion engine could be introduced, as has been the case for the Civic, Jazz and HR-V. 

The new front end is the most obvious differentiator compared with the current CR-V, with its wide-format hexagonal grille flanked by slimline LED headlights, but specific details remain obscured on test cars by bulky camouflage at this early stage. However, the latest images suggest the new car will be wider and longer than its predecessor, likely in an effort to put more distance between the two SUVs Honda sells in Europe. 

Meanwhile, a straighter roof line and flatter back end are likely to increase room in the optional third row, which would make the CR-V a more obvious competitor to the Kia Sorento and Seat Tarraco. Expect a completely overhauled infotainment system to be the centrepiece of the new SUV's interior, which will follow Honda's newer models in adopting a minimalistic and "human-centred" design. 

Honda has yet to officially preview the new CR-V or give details about its unveiling, but given development timeframes for recent models, we would expect to see the wraps come off it around mid-2022 ahead of a market launch towards the end of that year.

New 2022 Honda Civic hatchback goes hybrid-only​

New 2021 Honda HR-V arrives on sale in the UK at £26,960

Honda CR-V Hybrid UK review

