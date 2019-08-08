New BMW i4: fresh shots reveal electric saloon's design

Among the models at the centre of BMW’s electrification strategy is a further developed version of the continuously evolving i3, the Mini SE, the iX3 and the i4. BMW will follow that with a more advanced range of premium electric cars employing solid-state batteries and autonomous driving features, previewed on the recent iNext concept car.
Talking about the i4, Krüger said: “The leading factors that will set it apart are fantastic design, which is very different to anything else on the road, and the fact that it is lighter and therefore more dynamic than anything we see on the market today, thanks to the materials we will use. Couple that with the connectivity technology we are constantly developing and we are confident it will lead the market.”
Sources suggest BMW is considering two drivetrain options for the i4. The first uses a front-mounted electric motor in combination with a fixed-ratio gearbox and an electric propeller shaft to channel drive to the rear wheels. This layout would give the i4 traditional BMW traits and, according to one source, the best possible weight distribution.
The second, and more costly, option is to use two electric motors: one driving the front wheels and a second within the rear axle assembly driving the rear wheels.
Similar to the system that’s set to appear on the iX3, it offers the choice between front and four-wheel drive, depending on the drive mode that is selected. To achieve performance targets similar to those of the current 335d, BMW is banking on a total output for the electric motor set-up of the i4, whether as a single unit or dual units front and rear, of approximately 350bhp.
BMW's electric revolution begins in the sales charts
BMW’s sales of electrified models have increased rapidly in the past two years. In January 2017, it registered 5232 plug-in vehicles globally, but that figure had more than doubled to 13,271 by December. The company registered on average more than 10,000 electrified models per month in 2018.
These registrations are more significant viewed as a percentage of BMW’s total sales figures. In January 2017, this was an unremarkable 3.2%, but in August 2018, it was 6.7%. Surprisingly, the most popular plug-in BMW Group model in 2017 was the i3 – a car that has been in showrooms since 2013 and failed to meet targets for many of its years on sale.
A total of 31,482 were registered in 2017, nearly double the number in 2014. Despite this, BMW still has a long way to go to achieve its 2020 target of 500,000 electrified vehicles sold annually.
xxxx
Caught out
Looks like BMW are trying to steal the I-Pace and E-Tron thunder by making announcements about cars that don't even exist in a test/pre-production phase.
Vapour wear!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
5wheels
Design fantastic
My first brand new out of the showroom car was a 2002 Tii (I was living in Hamburg at the time) the ony other BMW I had was the magnificent 3.0 Csi. Since then I honestly havent had my hearstrings pulled, but IF they dont tone down and leave the design as shown - this car would deffinatley go to the top of my list of wants. Which is good because I will have done the full circle as it will be the last new car I will buy being 73 in December means probably 10 years with luck, the good news is I still dont need glasses :-))
what's life without imagination
xxxx
Promises Promises
So BMW will take till 2022 to get a Model 3 rival ON THE ROAD. Yet their 3/4 Series is being slaughtered in the States with Telsa selling 22,000+ a month, so much for German tech.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
robhardyuk
xxxx wrote:
The 3/4 series replacements are imminent, so people are hardly going to bundle out to buy them. Plus people who want an electric car, go to Tesla. BMW complete with everyone else on the non electric side of things. How are Jag doing in your statistics?
When they release an electric car, they may as well do it right. Not point in rushing a car out with loads of production and quality issues like the Model 3 had / has
xxxx
3/4 replacement will only have a short term effect in US
3/4 sales have been dropping since 2015 when the Model 3 spec was released. Jag I-Pace. must be doing something right as there's a long waiting list and the car is actually 'on the road' unlike the Merc and Audi.
BMW have released an EV it's called the i3 and it's probably costing them bucket loads due to expensive build costs and low sales. It's also behind the Bolt and way behind the LEAF on sales.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
405line
What a performance
Perhaps reliability would be the main priority before talking a load a rubbish about performance, autonomous driving and other such pie in the sky, what about getting the basic charging infrastucture sorted out first and sorting out the efficiency from the batteries /motor etc. Any one who knows about batteries technology knows what effect high current draw has on battery capacity so what is this performance lark about. Perhaps making a less esoteric i3 might be a good start or perhaps governments could put the money into making carbon fibre cars more affordable, perhaps PCP could be of some actual use in this scenario.
WallMeerkat
Perhaps if it wasn't so
Perhaps if it wasn't so bloody ugly. Remember the E34? E38? Why can't anyone (BMW, Mercedes, Lexus etc.) make a classy big saloon anymore?
abkq
A far cleaner and tauter
A far cleaner and tauter design than production BMWs
Assuming the blue car is the production version of the white car, the profile is what Jaguar should look like all along. It is spoilt by the flared front wheelarches, but it's a detail that can easily be fixed.
Now comes the difficult part - the front. No, the fused kidney grille ain't going to work.
The rear end of the white car is imaginatively done.
FRI2
Again, another electric car
Again, another electric car promised for 2021 (i.e. 2022) which will "catch up" to a current Tesla...
Torque Stear
FRI2 wrote:
Yep Tesla aren't standing still, they are ahead and running faster.
Basically Elon Musk is able to treat Tesla like his own company and is able to take risks in a way that most hired gun executives can only dream of.
You won't hear any "production hell" type stories out of the other manufacturers because they have sales targets for their electric cars of 20-30,000 and sell petrol variants of the car. All very conservative. If BMW was serious they would have simply replaced the 3 series with an electric car and built that at volumes of 300-500,000 just like Tesla has done.
In 2019 Tesla will probably take in $30-40 billion in revenue, the idea that the legacy brands are about to suddenly start outspending Tesla on electric cars is not credible. The largest carmaker VW takes in around $260 billion but also has substantially greater liabilities, it must also keep developing ICE cars and it also has to worry about destroying demand for its own cars too and it has to convert an existing supply chain to a completely different product.
Tesla is basically Apple when it created the iPhone (only on a slower product timescale), some of the legacy manufacturers will surive and produce their own smartphone/car, some will go bankrupt and Tesla/Apple with their legions of fanboys will end up with a substantial minority of the market, the profitable luxuary end.
The other argument is that the electric car is just the digital camera, same paradigm different tech whereas the real smart phone will be autonomous which will kill most of the car manufacturers, all buses, most trains etc etc.
