BMW i4 electric saloon shown in near-production form

Among the key design elements on the third model to date from the i sub-brand is a bold kidney grille, similar in size and shape to that of last year’s Concept 4. The i4 also shares that car’s thin headlight treatment, heavily curved roofline, high-set notchback rear end and OLED tail-lights.

Illuminated blue highlights on the grille, down the flanks and in the rear diffuser mark the i4 out as an EV. These are expected to be retained when production of the i4 begins in Munich, Germany, during the third quarter of 2021.

Other new design developments incorporated include flush door handles and aerodynamically optimised wheels. The Concept i4 also sports BMW’s new logo, which takes a two-dimensional design in order to make it more suited to digital marketing.

Inside, the Concept i4 has a clean and simplistic dashboard that supports a single curved HD display housing the instruments and infotainment system. It also features the latest iteration of BMW’s iDrive controller, grouped together with touch-sensitive controls on a wide centre console that spans the length of the cabin.

Previewing the powerplant that is set to be used in the production i4, the Concept i4 features a BMW developed-and-produced electric motor that makes up to 523bhp – 69bhp more than the 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine of the M4 CS. Mounted up front, beneath the long bonnet, it provides drive to all four wheels via an as-yet-unspecified gearbox. BMW hints at a 0-62mph time of 4.0sec and a top speed in excess of 124mph.

Underpinning the i4 is a modified version of BMW’s CLAR architecture, which has been given a new rear floorpan in order to house an 80kWh lithium ion battery pack. Described as “extremely slim and optimised for energy density”, this is claimed to weigh around 550kg.

BMW quotes a range of up to 373 miles for the i4 on the WLTP test procedure. This matches the range achieved by Tesla with the Model 3 Long Range, which uses a 75kWh lithium ion battery.

As with that car, the i4 is also expected to be offered in rear-wheel-drive form with a smaller-capacity battery.

In a move set to be reflected by the production version of the i4, the Concept i4 offers three driving modes: Core, Sport and Efficient. As well as the drivetrain properties, these alter the graphic display and ambient interior lighting.

Also affected are the acoustics of the car, which have been developed by BMW in co-operation with renowned composer Hans Zimmer.