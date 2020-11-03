BMW iX3 2021 review

Despite its rather modest torque, there’s urgency in the new BMW’s step-off qualities, as evidenced by the iX3’s official 0-37mph time of 3.7sec. But as speeds rise and aerodynamic resistance builds, the performance begins to trail off, resulting in a 0-62mph time in Sport mode of 6.8sec, which is 0.7sec slower than that of the four-wheel drive X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid.

This isn’t to suggest that it’s at all slow. Put your foot down and it responds with brisk acceleration, as its official 50-75mph figure of 4.1sec shows. But with 2185kg to haul, its single electric motor lacks the strength of the dual-motor systems of some admittedly larger premium-brand electric-powered SUVs.

What the iX3 lacks in outright performance, though, it more than makes up in refinement. Even by electric car standards, its motor and associated power electronics truly are whisper quiet. At meaningful speeds, it is the persistent lick of wind around the exterior mirror housings and the roar of the tyres – our test car had 245/45-profile front and 275/40 rear Yokohama Advan tyres on optional 20in wheels – along the bitumen that you notice most. Should you want it, you can have a synthetic motor sound that rises and falls in volume in unison with throttle inputs in Balanced and Sport modes.

Another impressive aspect is the iX3’s advanced energy recuperation system, which offers the driver four modes: Low, Medium, High and Adaptive. In High mode, it allows one-pedal driving, in which your speed drops away quite dramatically as you step off the throttle, meaning you only really need to use the brake pedal to come to a complete stop, in the interests of harvesting the maximum amount of kinetic energy.

The Adaptive mode is the real breakthrough, though. It constantly monitors your driving either in combination with the route the driver has plugged into the navigation system or independently and then decides whether to actuate the brake energy recuperation system or a separate coasting function that lets the iX3 freewheel without any frictional losses for extended distances as you come off the throttle.

Despite all the technology packed into it, brake pedal feel is quite good. It’s firm, easy to modulate and, most importantly, consistent in its action. Electric energy for the motor – a BMW unit produced at its Dingolfing factory in Germany – comes by way of a 74.0kWh lithium ion battery consisting of 10 modules and 188 individual prismatic cells supplied by Chinese battery specialist CATL. Mounted beneath the rear seat and within the floor of the boot, it is claimed to provide the new SUV with a range of between 280 and 285 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

Charging, meanwhile, can be carried out on a standard 7.4kW or optional 11.0kW AC system. For speedy topping up, though, you’ll need the 350kW DC system, also optional, which is claimed to provide an 80% charge in 34 minutes.

The decision to forgo the dual-motor four-wheel-drive set-up of some rivals and mount the electric motor at the rear, along with the battery, provides the iX3 with a distinctly rear-biased weight distribution of 47:53. As a result, the iX3 boasts many of the handling traits of BMW’s more traditional combustion-engined models.