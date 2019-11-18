BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New BMW i4: EV's 'benchmark' handling detailed in new video
UP NEXT
TfL makes £86m from increased Congestion Charge fees in 2020

New BMW i4: EV's 'benchmark' handling detailed in new video

German firm's 4 Series-based EV enters final phase of dynamics testing before debut this year with 523bhp
News
4 mins read
22 January 2021

BMW has released new images, a new video and fresh detail of its i4 electric saloon ahead of the car's unveiling later this year. 

The latest official shots of thinly disguised prototypes were taken as part of the brand’s final phase of dynamic testing of the model, which is closely linked in design to the yet-to-be-revealed 4 Series Gran Coupé

BMW claims this fine-tuning will ensure “that the spontaneous power delivery of the electric motor is combined with precisely controllable handling in every situation, fascinating cornering dynamic, optimised traction in all weather and road conditions and perfectly balanced ride comfort”. 

The i4 will get its own damping system design to reduce “dipping movements of the body” under acceleration or braking. An “actuator-related wheel slip limitation” system aims to boost traction and stability, too. 

The new model, due to go into production in the third quarter of this year before a market debut in early 2022, will be the German firm’s first electric saloon. Along with the regular 4 Series, the new EV has been previewed by various concepts and testing prototypes. BMW claims the i4 “heralds a new era of driving pleasure” and will feature the firm’s “hallmark brand driving pleasure in a particularly concentrated form.”

UPDATED: BMW i4 electric saloon shown in near-production form

BMW has also confirmed that the i4 will make use of its fifth-generation eDrive system, which is also being used on the iX3 and the new flagship iX SUV.

BMW claims the 523bhp motors will allow for a 0-62mph time of around four seconds. The firm says output has been chosen to mirror the power of a V8 engine in current BMW models and claims the set-up will offer “outstanding performance characteristics and exceptionally high efficiency”.

The latest eDrive system is built around a modular system featuring the electric motor, transmission and power electronics in a single housing, which, BMW says, means it can be used for a range of different models and power outputs. The i4 will feature an 80kWh high-voltage battery pack that weighs around 550kg and gives a claimed range of around 373 miles. The battery can be charged at rates of up to 150kW. 

As shown in previous prototype shots, a clear visual link between the i4 and the latest 3 Series can be seen. The i4 will share much of its design with the upcoming second-generation 4 Series

However, a side-on view reveals that the new car appears higher off the ground (both in terms of roof height and ground clearance) than the current 4 Series, likely due to a raised floor to accommodate the sizeable long-range battery.

The i4 is scheduled to be built on the same line as standard 3 Series and 4 Series models at BMW's factory in Munich, Germany. To ensure a smooth production process with existing petrol, diesel and hybrid models, the manufacturer is already running assembly tests with pre-production versions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Crossland frontcorner
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo 130 2021 UK review
1 Xpeng P7 super long range Premium 2021 review hero front
Xpeng P7 Super Long Range Premium 2021 review
1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW 4-series

BMW 4 Series 2013-2020

The facelifted BMW 4 Series has improved on an already solid proposition but can it hold off the likes of the latest generation Audi A5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé?

Read our review
Back to top

The expansion of the i sub-brand will ensure BMW can keep up with the European Union's fleet average CO2 emission reduction of 35% by 2030. The ruling effectively spells an end to the combustion engine as a sole source of propulsion for high-volume cars sold in Europe by the end of the next decade.

This was expected by BMW’s top management, who initiated the acceleration of development of both long-range plug-in hybrids and electric models in 2018. Chairman Harald Krüger confirmed the altered i division plan, which aims to enable BMW to offer more electric cars than any rival premium brand in the short term.

It called for the introduction of up to five dedicated i models by the end of 2021, with tentative steps to expand to 12 electric models within the whole BMW Group, including Mini and Rolls-Royce, by 2025.

Krüger has also given the green light for 25 new plug-in hybrid models to be introduced by 2025 in order to meet the 2030 target.

Talking about the i4, Krüger said: “The leading factors that will set it apart are fantastic design, which is very different to anything else on the road, and the fact that it is lighter and therefore more dynamic than anything we see on the market today, thanks to the materials we will use. Couple that with the connectivity technology we are constantly developing and we are confident it will lead the market.”

READ MORE

BMW M boss confirms EV performance model to launch in 2021

BMW iX3 2021 review

BMW iX is brand's new 500bhp electric flagship

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
36
Add a comment…
kritika33 17 January 2020

This is an amazing news

BMW has released new official shots of the i4 undergoing winter testing, it's a amzing news as soon I read the news I couldn't wait to come and see it here on AutoCar

martin_66 18 November 2019

Oh really?

”A claimed range of 373 miles”.

Ha!!  Let me know how that works out for you.  A bottle of the finest single malt for the first person to reach 300 miles before stopping in the middle of nowhere.

Torque Stear 19 November 2019

martin_66 wrote:

martin_66 wrote:

”A claimed range of 373 miles”.

Ha!!  Let me know how that works out for you.  A bottle of the finest single malt for the first person to reach 300 miles before stopping in the middle of nowhere.

373 miles on a WLTP cycle equates to around 300 miles practical range which is fine.

Firstly since you plug your car in every evening you wake up every morning with a full battery.

Secondly on a Tesla when you put your destination into sat nav it puts supercharger stops in.

Thirdly 300+ miles equates to around 6 hours of driving cross country, you want to have a 20 minute stop well before you run out of range. With a fast charger the car is charged by the time you have had a coffee and a piss. Whereas with fuel stops you have to supervise the filling, pay for the petrol and then move the car to another parking location before you have said coffee and piss.

The industry consensus is that once you get to around 400 miles range on the US measure you probably now want to use new battery tech to reduce the size and cost of the battery rather than add range. Telsa might push beyond this simply to fit bigger batteries to allow higher power and to show off.

manicm 18 November 2019

Ugly

I’d still only consider an I-Pace, Tesla or Mach-E cos they’re ground up new designs. This will be invariably compromised design wise. It looks worryingly like a mini 8 GranCoupe, which I don’t think is that good looking.

Van Hoydoonk needs to go.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Crossland frontcorner
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo 130 2021 UK review
1 Xpeng P7 super long range Premium 2021 review hero front
Xpeng P7 Super Long Range Premium 2021 review
1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review

View all latest drives