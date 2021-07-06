BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New BMW 5 Series: EV and PHEV spotted with total redesign
UP NEXT
Lotus Emira: Firm's final combustion car to land later today

New BMW 5 Series: EV and PHEV spotted with total redesign

Dramatically restyled luxury saloon will be offered with ICE, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
6 July 2021

The current BMW 5 Series is scheduled to be replaced in 2024, seven years after its launch, and our spy photographers have caught the first glimpse of its completely redesigned successor. 

Wearing a bold new look that obviously mark them out from today's car, two versions of the G60-generation 5 Series were spotted at a BMW test facility in Germany: a plug-in hybrid and the all-electric version known as the i5. 

Following the imminent arrival of the iX flagship SUV and i4 saloon, BMW will launch a further seven electric cars by 2025, with several core ICE models gaining EV derivatives in the same vein as the X3-based iX3.

Prior to these images of the new 5 Series, we've seen battery-powered prototypes of the next-generation 7 Series, the current 3 Series and the current X1 crossover

BMW has yet to specifically detail how it will vary its EV powertrain offering, but the current 5 Series uses the same CLAR architecture that underpins the ICE and EV versions of the new 4 Series, suggesting that its larger sibling will offer a similar powertrain line-up if it retains the platform. 

That means the standard version of the i5 could potentially be offered with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive powertrains, with output ranging from 335bhp in the i5 eDrive40 up to 536bhp in the performance-oriented i5 M50 xDrive (if it follows the model-naming strategy of the i4).

The i4 uses an 80.7kWh battery pack, chargeable at speeds of up to 210kW, for a maximum official range of between 255 and 367 miles.

The plug-in hybrid versions of the new 5 Series will likely retain their current 530e and 545e badging, with electrified four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines respectively.

A range of ICE-only variants is likely to continue on sale, at least initially, although it remains to be seen whether BMW will reintroduce the 523bhp V8-powered M550i range-topper, and the full-fat M5 will almost certainly adopt some form of electrification. 

Our first look at the new 5 Series reveals how radically it will be visually distinguished from the current car. Notably, the controversial 'vertical' grilles from the 4 Series and the new M3 are absent, with the new 5 Series instead adopting what looks like a more familiar horizontal arrangement, which will be blanked-off for the EV.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

1 Audi SQ8 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ8 TFSI Vorsprung 2021 UK review

1 Ford Fiesta ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Ford Puma ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Puma ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series has been the go-to mid-sized executive saloon, and G30 generation brings 7 Series luxury limo quality to the class, but is it still the best?

Read our review
Back to top

The front end itself is a much sharper arrangement, with the grilles angled backwards to give the bonnet a small degree of overhang, while the rear end looks to move away from the conventional three-box saloon shape for a fastback-style silhouette - although variations in the shape of these prototypes suggest that the EV and ICE models will be slightly different shapes.

A full unveiling of the new 5 Series is expected some time in 2023, ahead of a market launch in 2024. 

READ MORE

BMW 5 Series update brings 523bhp M550i flagship to UK

New 2022 BMW iX: high-tech SUV priced from £69,905​

BMW i4 challenges Tesla Model 3 with 367-mile range​

Used cars for sale

 BMW 5 Series 520d [190] Se 4dr
2015
£12,980
45,321miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
BMW 5 Series 520d [190] M Sport 4dr Step Auto
2014
£13,000
71,875miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 5 Series 520d Se 5dr Step Auto
2014
£13,499
26,241miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 5 Series 520d [190] M Sport 4dr Step Auto
2014
£14,000
59,035miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 5 Series 520d [190] M Sport 4dr Step Auto
2015
£14,499
62,229miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 5 Series 520d [190] M Sport 4dr Step Auto
2016
£15,000
49,870miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 5 Series 520d [190] M Sport 4dr Step Auto
2015
£15,132
47,448miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 5 Series 530d M Sport 4dr Step Auto
2015
£16,290
55,022miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 5 Series 520d [190] M Sport 4dr Step Auto
2016
£16,295
23,822miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Bob Cholmondeley 6 July 2021

Total redesign? does this mean I won't have to look at the number plate, to see if it is the new model when they start to appear on the roads? Or is that over optimistic?

 

I suspect the latter.

Sonic 6 July 2021

We have to wait onother 2-3 years for a car designed around an ICE engine, but adapted to shoehorn batteries and electric motors? That's a compromised design, released way too late. 

To think this is the same company who released the i3, 8 years ago, you'd have expected them to have some pretty decent ground-up EV's by now. Their innovation has gone backwards. 

Peter Cavellini 6 July 2021

Well, you can't tell much from these mules, but the raised front and more muscular rear end look good.

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

1 Audi SQ8 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ8 TFSI Vorsprung 2021 UK review

1 Ford Fiesta ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Ford Puma ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Puma ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

View all latest drives