New BMW 5 Series: 2020 facelift seen with less disguise

New prototypes of the facelifted BMW 5 Series have been caught revealing the redesigned front end ahead of the model's planned introduction in 2020.

A test mule was spotted on Spanish roads with the usual grille coverings removed - and when our spy photographer was discovered, they were quickly replaced.

Previous reports that BMW would significantly increase the size of the executive car's trademark kidney grille appear to be incorrect, as it looks to have grown more subtly than it did on the facelifted 7 Series.

The move is part of a broader strategy at BMW that aims to give each model its own individual appearance, with the latest 3 Series sporting a different front-end look.

Further design changes include redesigned headlights and a more heavily structured front bumper that incorporates newly designed air vents, including vertical air curtain ducts at the outer edges.