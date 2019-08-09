New BMW 5 Series: 2020 facelift seen with less disguise

New prototype spy shots reveal less dramatic grille size increase than first expected
by Greg Kable
23 July 2019

New prototypes of the facelifted BMW 5 Series have been caught revealing the redesigned front end ahead of the model's planned introduction in 2020. 

A test mule was spotted on Spanish roads with the usual grille coverings removed - and when our spy photographer was discovered, they were quickly replaced. 

Previous reports that BMW would significantly increase the size of the executive car's trademark kidney grille appear to be incorrect, as it looks to have grown more subtly than it did on the facelifted 7 Series.

The move is part of a broader strategy at BMW that aims to give each model its own individual appearance, with the latest 3 Series sporting a different front-end look.

Further design changes include redesigned headlights and a more heavily structured front bumper that incorporates newly designed air vents, including vertical air curtain ducts at the outer edges.

Changes at the rear are likely to be less significant, although the plastic wrap adorning the spied prototypes hints at styling revisions to the tail-lights, rear bumper, tailpipes and area around the numberplate.

Inside, the 5 Series is expected to receive new digital instrument graphics as well as a revised central display housing the infotainment functions.

Today’s 5 Series will get BMW’s latest iDrive 7.0 operating system as part of a running change from this month onwards, suggesting the 2020 model will carry this on until the introduction of an iDrive 7.5 system in the eighth-generation 5 Series model due in 2023.  

The prototype displayed here is propelled by a plug-in hybrid powertrain, shown by the mandatory identification on its front doors as well as the flap for the charging port integrated into the front-left wing.

The current G30 5 Series is already sold with a plug-in hybrid set-up in the 530e. This has a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor developing a combined 248bhp and providing an electric-only driving range of up to 40 miles.

As part of a push to take its plug-in hybrid drivelines into the performance car class, BMW is said to be planning a new 545e model running the same set-up as the 745e. This would use a more powerful turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine and an electric motor making a combined 388bhp and yielding an electric-only range of up to 36 miles.

In further developments, BMW plans to equip all petrol engines with a particulate filter, while the diesels will receive new selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, according to Munich sources.

Comments
15

TS7

23 July 2019

..."a more prominent kidney grille". AKA, how to uglify a once handsome car.

Cenuijmu

23 July 2019
TS7 wrote:

..."a more prominent kidney grille". AKA, how to uglify a once handsome car.

I didn't even read the article  as the title " a bold new look " told me all I needed to know.

 

jer

23 July 2019

Legacy get worse by each new model. But people keep buying em so maybe its just me. Just a thought given how exterior design is pretty average thesr days shouldnt the IDrive drsigners and coders be appearing at shows and in magazine pages, They'd need a wardrobe makeover though!

Jinx59

23 July 2019

It’s not just you... it’s me as well. I’ve been faithful to BMW for 19 years, but someone decided they don’t want my business anymore.

Takeitslowly

23 July 2019
Jinx59 wrote:

It’s not just you... it’s me as well. I’ve been faithful to BMW for 19 years, but someone decided they don’t want my business anymore.

 

Your wife/partner/boyfriend?

Peter Cavellini

23 July 2019

 This doesn’t look vastly different from before, it looks a little taller, more headroom inside I guess, the Boot opening looks like it’s going to be awkward to fit large stuff in like Suitcases for instance, but I’m sure it’ll drive just as well as it’s competitors........

Peter Cavellini.

Torque Stear

23 July 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 This doesn’t look vastly different from before, it looks a little taller, more headroom inside I guess, the Boot opening looks like it’s going to be awkward to fit large stuff in like Suitcases for instance, but I’m sure it’ll drive just as well as it’s competitors........

This is a facelift, moving the roof line would be significant change to the press plant and glass.

The costs of doing this during a mid model life cycle facelift would be excessive, akin to those of developing an estate version of a car.

alisaturner

23 July 2019

Jinx59

23 July 2019

Thekrankis

23 July 2019
Guaranteed
Steam cars are due a revival.

