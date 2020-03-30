BMW details hydrogen plans including 369bhp powertrain

BMW’s first hydrogen-fuelled electric vehicles are most likely to be its larger SUVs, such as the X5, X6 and X7, and will arrive from 2025.
The German manufacturer revealed the i Hydrogen Next concept at last year’s Frankfurt motor show and has now detailed more of its plans regarding hydrogen, including details of the powertrain.
BMW's board member for research and development, Klaus Fröhlich, said: “We are convinced that various alternative powertrain systems will exist alongside one another in future, as there is no single solution that addresses the full spectrum of customers’ mobility requirements worldwide.
“The hydrogen fuel cell technology could quite feasibly become the fourth pillar of our powertrain portfolio in the long term. The upper-end models in our extremely popular X family would make particularly suitable candidates here.”
The i Hydrogen Next concept is based on the current X5 and will go into small-scale production in 2022 as a pilot for hydrogen vehicles, using technology being developed in a joint venture with Toyota.
The hydrogen fuel cell system generates up to 168bhp of electrical energy. An electric converter located underneath the fuel cell adapts the voltage level to that of both the electric powertrain and the peak power battery, which is fed by brake energy as well as the energy from the fuel cell.
The car has a pair of tanks that can together hold 6kg of hydrogen at 700bar of pressure. BMW claimed that this set-up guarantees a long range regardless of weather conditions and promises refuelling in just three to four minutes.
This system is integrated with BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive unit, which will first appear in the battery-electric BMW iX3 this year. BMW said that in the i Hydrogen Next, the peak power battery positioned above the electric motor “injects an extra dose of dynamics when overtaking or accelerating”. The powertrain will deliver 369bhp overall.
Join the debate
shiakas
Why?
Why would anyone buy a hydrogen car over an EV for personal transport?
It depends on the buildup of a massive and expensive infrustructure, its more complicated to build and maintain, slower, less efficient and costs three times more to fuel. The only advantage is 20 minute faster recharge, every 300 miles. How offen will you really use that?
This makes no sense in the real world.
lamcote
Well...
20 mins faster to recharge once you eventually get to the charger! Bear in mind that when everyone is using electric chargers there could be queues, as there are sometimes for petrol/diesel pumps. If so you could be waiting hours at a time....
405line
It's the only way
As soon they get hydrogen or any other sort of alternative motive force what we will see is the BMW X12, the Audi Q11, and god knows what from Mercedes and all the other manufacturers that produce/waste resources on nonsense like SUVs.
xxxx
Actually
Much more expensive to buy, run, heavier, way more complicated, difficult to service, 12 years before all the parts that come into contact with hydrogen crack and need replacing, slower, can't recharge at home, range anxiety (spaced out stations), need specialist fuel stations, uses way more electricity than a BEV to go the same distance, expensive to service... need I go on.
Hydrogen cars just went pop
