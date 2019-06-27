New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe spotted in range-topping M Sport trim

Four-door Mercedes CLA rival gears up for November unveiling as it enters final stages of road testing
by Greg Kable
27 June 2019

A new prototype of BMW's upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupé offers the clearest look yet at the four-door Mercedes-Benz CLA rival's exterior styling. 

Spotted on a road test ahead of its November debut, this development example sports less camouflage than any yet seen, with a QR code and web address hinting at an imminent publicity campaign for the new car. BMW's website promises a "first glance" at the model on 24 July, but it remains unclear as to whether this will show the production-ready model or a preview concept.

Details such as black alloy wheels, large brake discs, aggressively styled bumpers and a prominent rear lip spoiler suggest that this is the range-topping M Sport variant, likely powered by the same 302bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine as the new M135i hot hatch, with which it shares a front-wheel drive platform.

These photos closely match previous spy images of the car, suggesting that development is reaching the final stages before launch.

The need to accommodate two conventional front-hinged rear doors and sufficient rear seat leg room is said to be behind the decision to give the new car a wheelbase that's halfway between the 2690mm span of the 2 Series Coupé and the 2810mm of the 3 Series saloon.

Inside, the 2 Series Gran Coupé will sport a new interior layout that's also set to be adopted by the successors to today’s 2 Series Coupé and 2 Series Convertible, which are due in 2020.

The turbocharged three-cylinder and four-cylinder engines of the 2 Series Gran Coupé will mirror those of the existing line-up.

On the petrol side of the range, expect a 134bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine in the 218i, 181bhp and 242bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder units in the 220i and 225i, with a more potent version in the M235i. Among the diesels will be 148bhp, 187bhp and 221bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines in the 218d, 220d and 225d respectively.

Like its two-door siblings, the 2 Series Gran Coupé will offer a choice of a standard six-speed manual or optional eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, with xDrive four-wheel drive available as an option. However, the latter will be offered in combination with only a limited range of engines.

The highlight of the new line-up, though, will be the M2 Gran Coupé.

This model will use the same 365bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine as its highly lauded two-door sibling. It will be offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Although it's still early days, that engine – designated S55B30 - is expected to provide the M2 Gran Coupé with similar performance to the M2, which has an official 0-62mph time of 4.4sec in manual form and an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

The 2 Series Gran Coupé will be produced alongside the 2 Series Coupé and 2 Series Convertible at BMW's plant in Leipzig, Germany.

A plug-in hybrid model is also mooted. This is expected to use BMW’s turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor mounted within the forward section of a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox.

With a lithium ion battery pack positioned beneath the floor of the boot, the hybrid set-up is intended to provide the 225e with an electric-only driving range of up to 31 miles.

The four-door coupé will have its world debut at this year's Los Angeles motor show before going on sale in early 2020.

80sXS

6 June 2016
So a saloon then.

Takeitslowly

20 March 2019
80sXS wrote:

So a saloon then.

 

A traditional saloon, has a boot/trunk, have things changed and if so, what is the correct term for a car with this attribute?. All GC cars have hatchback/5th door openings...so far.

Tim Oldland

6 June 2016
"Until recently, senior BMW officials were undecided whether to follow the direction already taken with the 4 Series and 6 Series GranCoupés (a traditional four-door design) or to favour a more radical five-door liftback proposal for the 2 Series GranCoupé."

The 4-Series GC is a hatchback, not a 4dr.

themangood

6 June 2016
Dont confuse the GT with the GC. The GT is a 5 door hatch back. The GC is the 4 door version of the 2 door which is a 2 door version of the 4 door 3 series. Clear as mud.

desf

6 June 2016
themangood wrote:

Dont confuse the GT with the GC. The GT is a 5 door hatch back. The GC is the 4 door version of the 2 door which is a 2 door version of the 4 door 3 series. Clear as mud.

Nope. 6 GC is four door sedan. Both 3 GT and 4 GC are liftbacks. Just google "bmw 4 gc boot".

themangood

6 June 2016
Dont confuse the GT with the GC. The GT is a 5 door hatch back. The GC is the 4 door version of the 2 door which is a 2 door version of the 4 door 3 series. Clear as mud.

adb12

3 January 2019

The 4 Series Gran Coupe, unlike the bigger 6, has a liftgate instead of a decklid (which essentially makes it a low-roof version of the 3 Series Gran Turismo).

80sXS

6 June 2016
It's still not a coupé.

beechie

6 June 2016
80sXS wrote:

It's still not a coupé.

Coupé simply means 'cut'. No-one ever said anything about the -number of doors. It's a cut-down version of an existing car for a less utilitarian look. In the modern vein, BMW have chosen to cut some height from the roof-line instead of length from the wheelbase.

See the Rover P5 coupé from the '60s for details.

xxxx

6 June 2016
The 2 series gt is more of a people carrier, BMW describbe it, 'for people who need more space'. Who Said the Germans were logical

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

