New Alpina B4 gets four doors, outpaces BMW M4 Competition

Alpina has filled the gap between the BMW 4 Series and BMW M4 Competition with the second-generation B4, which gains a pair of rear doors for the first time.

Based on the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, the new Alpina B4 Gran Coupé arrives just weeks after the Buchloe-based tuning brand was acquired by BMW and is thus officially named the BMW Alpina B4.

It's expected to be the final addition to the marque's current-generation line-up of modified BMW models.

As with the firm's take on the BMW 3 Series, the Alpina B3, the new B4 uses a tuned version of the 'S58' twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, sending 488bhp and 538lb ft through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to both axles – only slightly less power and 59lb ft more torque than the 503bhp M4 Competition.

Despite the power deficit and weighing 240kg more than the two-door M4 Competition, the B4 is actually 0.1sec quicker than the more hardcore car from 0-62mph, needing just 3.7sec for the sprint, and it just pips it for top speed, too, topping out at 187mph.

The B4 manages 28mpg on the WLTP cycle and emits 229g/km of CO2.

Modifications to the engine include bespoke turbine housings that "convert exhaust gas energy into boost pressure" at low engine speeds, a larger intercooler, an upsised air filter system and an optimised cooling system.

The gearbox has been reinforced, too, to cope with the substantially boosted torque output and is configured to send the bulk of the engine's power rearwards, "as befits the athletic character" of the car.

Unlike the M4, the B4 is geared towards providing not only "high-level driving dynamics but also lots of comfort for relaxed touring". The chassis has therefore been extensively modified in keeping with this billing.