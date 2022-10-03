Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive

9
Four-door 4 Series shell is combined with the B3’s 488bhp engine and bespoke upgrades
by Richard Lane
3 October 2022

We're often told that Alpina is all about ‘filling niches’ unexplored by BMW, and particularly its M division.

On the surface, this seems like a sensible idea. Why pick fights with cars that look similar to yours and that are almost perfectly matched in performance terms, but happen to wear a letter on their bootlids that almost everyone knows and admires (although the new BMW XM will test this to breaking point)?

Were it only that simple. In reality, Alpina’s cars can’t be considered merely as straight substitutes for M products where M products don't exist – the DNA is largely shared but the personalities surprisingly different, and so the niche-filling approach isn't needed, and rarely if ever executed in the strict sense.

Consider the current range. The flagship Alpina B8 Gran Coupé co-exists with the BMW M8 Gran Coupé, the (recently retired) B7 with the M760Li, the XB7 with the X7 M60i, B5 with M5, B3 with M3, and we won’t mention the various diesel offerings because it’s much the same story. The fact is that with an M3 Touring already announced, the only actual niche-filler in the Alpina line-up is the B5 Touring.

Or at least it was until now. While the previous Alpina B4 came in only two-door coupé form and with performance to seriously concern its M4 cousin, the new B4 arrives in only four-door Gran Coupé guise. BMW doesn’t make an M4 Gran Coupé, so if you want a 4 Series with back doors and almost as much torque as a Ferrari F8 Tributo, the B4 Gran Coupé is your only bet.

At £79,900, it’s also an expensive one, although even a basic BMW M4 Competition now costs £78,000, so perhaps the Alpina is fair value, relatively speaking. Neither is there any skimping on hardware. The same M-built 3.0-litre straight six first seen in the fabulous Alpina B3 sits up front with 488bhp and 538lb ft. It’s an elephantine torque output and is put to all four wheels through an Alpina-fettled eight-speed ZF torque converter. There’s also an electronically controlled LSD at the rear, plus the same raft of powertrain cooling and strengthening modifications found in the B3.

But lest you think the B4 GC is merely a reskinned B3 saloon, know that new underfloor bracing at the rear as well as artful, skeletonised strut braces in the engine bay and a stiffer front anti-roll bar make the chassis more torsionally rigid. The larger, 20in wheels also give the car the same massive contact patch as the 600bhp B5.

Because of the improved rear traction this brings, Alpina has made the torque split less neutral than that of the B3 and more rear biased. Equally, the B4 Gran Coupé’s marginally taller sidewalls should also give it better ride comfort than that of the B3. All in, it’s a car conceived firmly in the long-snouted GT mould, blending long motorway legs with extreme cross-country pace. On paper, the B4 is more capable than the B3, despite being 3mph slower, topping out at 187mph – faster than any M-car except the M5 CS.

It all sounds very grand but the magic of the B4 is how it manages to feel intuitive in almost any environment. On motorways, it really is beautifully refined and comfortable, and while you often don’t need it, the Alpina-specific Comfort Plus damper setting gives the car such a cushioned and fluent ride for something wearing 20in wheels. Living with an M4 can be tiring at times but the B4 borders on the therapeutic for something that'll lunge to 62mph in 3.7sec (which, incidentally, matches the hardcore new BMW M4 CSL to the very tenth).

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

But what about B-roads? Well, here the B4 majors in stability and accuracy. Alpina meddles with the suspension geometry of the M440i xDrive donor car to excellent effect, and the resulting steering response is crisper yet also more resolute, with more ebb and flow to the weighting. Perfectly linear, too. Along with supple but secure body control, this imparts confidence, which is just as well because firstly the B4 Gran Coupé weighs quite a bit and secondly its turn of pace is savage, in any gear and at any speed.

It’s not uncouth, though. This revised S58 unit is a little monotone and uniform in its delivery but it’s also silky-smooth, with prodigiously good throttle response for something heavily blown. The only real criticism is that there's still the slight boosty lump of torque in the delivery at low engine speeds, which is something lots of modern Alpinas have had. You notice it while pulling off the mark in everyday driving, and it can make the throttle feel too sensitive at times, although you get used to it soon enough.

The only other and debatable drawback concerning this powertrain is that, in top gear, the car naturally wants to sit in excess of the speed limit. Plenty of other thoroughbreds also do this, and it pays to either set the limiter or keep an eye on the blue-skinned digital instrument binnacle. The B4 Gran Coupé wears big speeds so serenely that you really could hit triple figures without immediately realising it.

Fundamental reservations? There are few, if any. The B4 is expensive, but if you avoid the high-performace brakes and the laser headlights (our car had both), it isn’t outrageously so and you’ll never see another one. I’m less convinced about the hatchbacked silhouette, which is a bit ungainly, although that’s hardly Alpina’s fault. The B3 saloon is more classically proportioned.

Maybe the most important thing is to know that the B4 GC doesn’t have the same agility or playfulness as an M4 Competition. It’s no slower and is 95% as precise but it is more aloof and, while still seriously well balanced, is more stability focused and nose led in its handling. It'll rotate neatly if you want it to (the way the rear slips out of line is glass-smooth) but overall it's simply the less enchanting, adjustable and exciting car on the right road.

Advertisement
Back to top

However, on an annual basis, it’s probably a sweeter car to own than any M alternative. Rather than merely filling a niche, the B4 Gran Coupé is its own entity, and an exceptionally fine one at that.          

Advertisement
Add a comment…