BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW acquires Alpina after 60 years of collaboration
UP NEXT
2023 Lamborghini PHEV supercar: Aventador successor spotted

BMW acquires Alpina after 60 years of collaboration

BMW to bring Buchloe tuning firm's operations in-house from the end of 2025
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
10 March 2022

BMW has acquired tuning outfit Alpina, 60 years after the Buchloe-based brand produced its first uprated component for a production BMW model.

The two firms have been closely linked since 1964, when BMW started applying factory warranties to cars equipped with Alpina components, but Alpina has remained an independent entity until now.

BMW's acquisition of the company gives it the rights to Alpina's branding and is said to bring "even greater diversity to its own luxury car range", suggesting Alpina's models could eventually sit alongside their BMW counterparts in showrooms.

Related articles

The two firms already have an official cooperation agreement in place, but this will expire on 31 December 2025.

Until then, Alpina will continue to operate largely as it does now, acquiring base-model BMW cars from the factory and modifying them mechanically and cosmetically at its workshops in Buchloe.

The acquisition – still subject to "various suspensive conditions" – is also said to "secure the long-term future of Alpina", because it will not need to make unfeasible investment in order to keep pace with BMW's technological and mechanical upgrades in the coming years.

No financial terms of the deal have been disclosed, but BMW has confirmed it will not take any shares in Alpina. BMW acknowledges that the discontinuation of Alpina's stand-alone operations "will have implications for existing jobs at the Buchloe site" and has pledged to find affected employees another role within the BMW Group – or at a supplier or development partner firm – before the end of 2025.

There are currently around 300 people working at the Buchloe site.

BMW sales boss Pieter Nota said: "The automotive industry is in the midst of a far-reaching transformation towards sustainable mobility. For that reason, existing business models need to be re-examined on a regular basis. For over 50 years, the Buchloe firm has demonstrated how to deliver top-quality car cachet through meticulous attention to detail.

"The BMW Group is also driven by this same passion for cars that capture the imagination. That is why we are now embarking on a new chapter in our long-standing partnership. Acquiring the trademark rights will allow us to shape the long-term course of this brand steeped in tradition."

Alpina models have traditionally sat halfway between standard BMW cars and their full-fat M performance counterparts, in terms of power and pace. Last year, it recorded its strongest sales figures on record, producing 2000 cars for customers in Europe, Japan, the US and the Middle East.

Used cars for sale

 BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2017
£39,750
24,841miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£41,800
29,977miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2017
£42,500
27,496miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£42,991
28,705miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2017
£43,990
31,260miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£45,000
13,327miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£46,500
10,639miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 Cs 4dr Dct
2018
£61,000
16,205miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 Cs 4dr Dct
2019
£65,450
10,115miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

View all latest drives