New 2023 Renault Clio goes hybrid only in UK

The Renault Clio will now be sold solely with a hybrid powertrain in the UK as part of a mid-life refresh that also lowers the price of the E-Tech model.
Arriving with a fresh face, updated interior and simplified range of options, the fifth instalment of the French supermini will now start from “sub-£22,000”, Renault has told Autocar, undercutting the current hybrid's £22,095 entry point.
This is, however, a bump on the current car’s £19,095 starting price in pure-ICE form, powered by a 89bhp 1.0-litre petrol three-pot, that option having been dropped.
The hatchback is now sold with only the 143bhp E-Tech powertrain, which combines a 1.6-litre engine with two electric motors, as Renault pushes towards becoming an electric-only brand from 2030.
This leaves it as one of a select few ICE superminis to remain on sale in the face of various headwinds: the Ford Fiesta will bow out this summer and the Volkswagen Polo also faces the axe, with Euro 7 threatening to increase its price by as much as £4400.
The Clio won't gain an electric option, Renault previously confirmed. In 2025, it will be joined but not replaced by another B-segment hatchback, the Renault 5.
Renault has refreshed the design of the Clio to make it a bolder and sharper proposition than the model it replaces – something that it hopes will help the hatchback build on its 16m worldwide sales since 1991 (1.1 million of those in the UK).
"... making it one of a select few ICE superminis to remain on sale..."
Will The Autocar look outside the UK for a change?
The Clio, like the Polo and the 208 or some other Korean products, is a solid bread-winner for Renault in many markets where electrification has not yet reached the lofty heights of the UK's, such as they are...
The decision is perfectly correct and it should be celebrated.
BTW, I am aware that The Autocar's readership comes mostly from the UK.
Glad Renault is interested in keeping those of us with limited funds for a new car in car ownership. We all know that the WEF wants the working class on the bus or in horse and buggy again so the 'elite' can have the motorways to themselves in their useless overpriced EVs.
What's the 'elite'?