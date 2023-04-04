New 2023 Renault Clio goes hybrid only in UK

The Renault Clio will now be sold solely with a hybrid powertrain in the UK as part of a mid-life refresh that also lowers the price of the E-Tech model.

Arriving with a fresh face, updated interior and simplified range of options, the fifth instalment of the French supermini will now start from “sub-£22,000”, Renault has told Autocar, undercutting the current hybrid's £22,095 entry point.

This is, however, a bump on the current car’s £19,095 starting price in pure-ICE form, powered by a 89bhp 1.0-litre petrol three-pot, that option having been dropped.

The hatchback is now sold with only the 143bhp E-Tech powertrain, which combines a 1.6-litre engine with two electric motors, as Renault pushes towards becoming an electric-only brand from 2030.

This leaves it as one of a select few ICE superminis to remain on sale in the face of various headwinds: the Ford Fiesta will bow out this summer and the Volkswagen Polo also faces the axe, with Euro 7 threatening to increase its price by as much as £4400.

The Clio won't gain an electric option, Renault previously confirmed. In 2025, it will be joined but not replaced by another B-segment hatchback, the Renault 5.

Renault has refreshed the design of the Clio to make it a bolder and sharper proposition than the model it replaces – something that it hopes will help the hatchback build on its 16m worldwide sales since 1991 (1.1 million of those in the UK).