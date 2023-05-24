New 2023 Vauxhall Corsa range topped by £38,585 EV

Vauxhall has released pricing and specifications for the new Corsa supermini ahead of a facelift which will see it gain new electric and hybrid powertrain options, and become the last current Vauxhall to adorning the company’s ‘Vizor’ grille.

The new supermini will be available from £19,625 for basic Design trim, with prices rising for the mid-range GS and top-rung Ultimate trims. GS cars start from £22,005, with Ultimate adding a £3,600 premium.

The 51kWh electric version, available with either 134bhp or 154bhp, is priced from £32,445 and £38,585 respectively. As such, it undercuts the £34,470 Mini Electric but is slightly more than Renault's £29,240 Zoe.

Design-spec cars come with a 7.0in infotainment system, parking sensors and the usual raft of safety systems such as lane departure warning and speed sign recognition. Step up to GS and you get a larger 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, rear parking camera and 17in alloys. At the top end, cars get matrix headlamps, heated and massaging seats upholstered in Alcantara and a heated steering wheel.

Underneath, fresh powertrain options have taken the car a “significant step forward”, said Adams, especially with the Corsa Electric.

The EV now offers an upgraded 154bhp motor – both shared with sibling brand Peugeot’s updated e-208 – for an improved 246-mile WLTP range.

The current car’s 134bhp motor and 51kWh battery, with 222 miles of range will be available from 3 August. Both electric versions come with an on-board 11kW charger, allowing it to charge from 0-100% in 5 hours 15 minutes. Rapid charging from 10%-80% is claimed to take 30 minutes.

A 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, the Corsa’s first hybrid powertrain, joins the range with two power levels: 99bhp and 134bhp. Exactly when this will go on sale is not yet known, however Vauxhall confirmed it will be available later this year.

An entry-level petrol engine, with a choice of 74bhp or 99bhp, remains. This is available with a five-speed manual gearbox only, however higher-power ICE engines mated to a six-speed manual or eight-speed auto.

Customers are able to order their cars now, with deliveries due to begin towards the end of this year.

The British brand hopes heavy visual updates and increased power choices – as well as a rise in electric-only range – will enable the hatch to again become the country’s most popular car, having been pipped last year by the Nissan Qashqai SUV and chased closely by the Tesla Model Y and Ford Puma.

“It has been a phenomenal success. Ever since it landed in the market, it’s been a really important car for us,” vice-president of design Mark Adams told Autocar.