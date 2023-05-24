BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 Vauxhall Corsa range topped by £38,585 EV
New 2023 Vauxhall Corsa range topped by £38,585 EV

Specifications revealed with dramatic redesign, new powertrain and upgraded 246-mile EV for popular supermini
Will Rimell
19 July 2023

Vauxhall has released pricing and specifications for the new Corsa supermini ahead of a facelift which will see it gain new electric and hybrid powertrain options, and become the last current Vauxhall to adorning the company’s ‘Vizor’ grille. 

The new supermini will be available from £19,625 for basic Design trim, with prices rising for the mid-range GS and top-rung Ultimate trims. GS cars start from £22,005, with Ultimate adding a £3,600 premium.

The 51kWh electric version, available with either 134bhp or 154bhp, is priced from £32,445 and £38,585 respectively. As such, it undercuts the £34,470 Mini Electric but is slightly more than Renault's £29,240 Zoe.

Design-spec cars come with a 7.0in infotainment system, parking sensors and the usual raft of safety systems such as lane departure warning and speed sign recognition. Step up to GS and you get a larger 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, rear parking camera and 17in alloys. At the top end, cars get matrix headlamps, heated and massaging seats upholstered in Alcantara and a heated steering wheel.

Underneath, fresh powertrain options have taken the car a “significant step forward”, said Adams, especially with the Corsa Electric. 

The EV now offers an upgraded 154bhp motor – both shared with sibling brand Peugeot’s updated e-208 – for an improved 246-mile WLTP range.

The current car’s 134bhp motor and 51kWh battery, with 222 miles of range will be available from 3 August. Both electric versions come with an on-board 11kW charger, allowing it to charge from 0-100% in 5 hours 15 minutes. Rapid charging from 10%-80% is claimed to take 30 minutes.

A 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, the Corsa’s first hybrid powertrain, joins the range with two power levels: 99bhp and 134bhp. Exactly when this will go on sale is not yet known, however Vauxhall confirmed it will be available later this year.

An entry-level petrol engine, with a choice of 74bhp or 99bhp, remains. This is available with a five-speed manual gearbox only, however higher-power ICE engines mated to a six-speed manual or eight-speed auto. 

Customers are able to order their cars now, with deliveries due to begin towards the end of this year.

The British brand hopes heavy visual updates and increased power choices – as well as a rise in electric-only range – will enable the hatch to again become the country’s most popular car, having been pipped last year by the Nissan Qashqai SUV and chased closely by the Tesla Model Y and Ford Puma

“It has been a phenomenal success. Ever since it landed in the market, it’s been a really important car for us,” vice-president of design Mark Adams told Autocar. 

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Corsa 2020 road test review - tracking front

Vauxhall Corsa

Do PSA Group mechanicals herald a new era of success for Vauxhall's fifth-gen Corsa supermini?

Read our review
Visually, the biggest changes are at the front, where more muscular and slimline LED headlights join the Vizor grille – a single, solid black panel that sits between those lights. 

Car Review
Vauxhall Corsa
Vauxhall Corsa 2020 road test review - tracking front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“It really feels like a very different car and feels much more modern,” said Adams. 

“Not only does it look sporty, but it looks more efficient, more aerodynamic and more electric.” The visual changes mean the Vauxhall Corsa will continue to play a major role in rebuilding brand awareness for Vauxhall and, coupled with the new Astra released last year, “certainly ties in with the familiarity”, said Vauxhall boss James Taylor. 

martini98 19 July 2023
Holy range of prices Batman! Still a long way off price parity between ICE and EVs then
Marc 19 July 2023
The 40k Corsa. Stellantis strokers.

Stretching it a bit calling it a dramatic redesign. Renault Zoe is still the better option for a small electric car.

gagaga 19 July 2023

£32k for a poverty spec (electric) runaround.  Are they serious?

