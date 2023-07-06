BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot 208: Europe’s best-seller gains hybrids and sportier look

Refreshed supermini receives 100bhp and 136bhp petrol-electric powertrains plus interior upgrades
The Peugeot 208 has been given two new hybrid powertrains as part of a wide-reaching upgrade, also bringing more imposing looks and a range of interior upgrades.

The two hybrid options, shared with the facelifted Vauxhall Corsa, pair 99bhp and 134bhp petrol engines with a six-speed automatic gearbox featuring an integrated 48V electric motor.

Electrification means the engines are torquier at low revs and 15% more fuel efficient. Peugeot claims they run in pure-electric mode for more than 50% of the time in urban settings.

The unassisted 74bhp and 99bhp petrol units remain in the line-up, mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual respectively. The 100bhp diesel engine has been dropped, however.

As previously announced, the electric e-208 receives a new 154bhp motor and a larger 51kWh battery, boosting range to 248 miles between charges. A 20-80% charge takes less than 25 minutes at 100kW, Peugeot claims.

The 208’s exterior has been reworked to bring it in line with the updated 508 and 2008, with a bolder tri-fang daytime running light signature and a broader front grille. The rear light bar has been adapted in turn with three red ‘claws’ extending the full width of the boot.

Inside, the 10.0in touchscreen previously reserved for higher trim levels is now standard, although a high-definition panel is limited to Allure and GT models. The Marmite i-Cockpit dashboard design remains, with a small, oddly shaped steering wheel positioned just below the instrument cluster. 

An enhanced suite of driver assistance features has been added to the supermini, likely to ensure compliance with the EU's new GSR2 safety standards, including adaptive cruise control, road-sign recognition and lane-keeping assistance. A 360deg parking camera is also available as an optional extra.

As with the outgoing 208, three trim levels are available: Active, Allure and GT. Active represents the entry point to the range, featuring analogue instruments. Each trim is expected to rise in price slightly; today the 208 ranges from £20,610 (1.2 Puretech Active) to £34,845 (e-208 GT).

The 208 was Europe’s best-selling car in 2022, dethroning the Volkswagen Golf after 15 years. It remains on pace to challenge for the top spot again in 2023, having recorded 86,530 sales as of the end of May.

