New 2023 Polestar 4 officially previewed ahead of Shanghai reveal

The Polestar 4 coupe-crossover will be revealed at the Shanghai motor show later this month, and the electric car firm has officially previewed the model by revealing its headlight design.

Polestar revealed a top-down shot of the 4’s badge and front headlight, revealing a sleek, narrow design similar to the Polestar 2 and upcoming Polestar 3 SUV. The model will be fully unveiled at an international debut in Shanghai on 18 April.

The 4, which Polestar says will be its fastest production car so far, will be the first model in the Polestar line-up to feature several new design cues and sustainable materials which have previously been seen in Polestar’s concept vehicles.

Our spy photographers spotted the 4 hitting public roads for the first time earlier this year. It’s expected the model will launch by the end of the year, as an all-electric rival to the Porsche Macan.

Pictures sent to Autocar showed the rakish crossover-coupé donning light camouflage for its first round of public testing, having previously only been shown under a sheet in official teasers.

The 4 is destined to fill the gap between the Polestar 2 saloon and the recently revealed Polestar 3 SUV and will be the third series-production car the brand will put on sale, expected to be priced from around the £60,000 mark.

The Polestar 5 super-saloon will follow in 2024 and the drop-top Polestar 6 GT will arrive a year later to ultimately give a varied line-up of five pure-electric models.

These new shots revealed that it will sit higher off the ground than the 2 but stand shorter – and have a smaller cabin – than the 3.

Polestar boss Thomas Inglenlath previously positioned the 4 as the SUV sibling to the 2 but suggested it would offer comparable utlity to the larger 3, saying: “This car is slightly smaller [than the 3], but we will not compromise much on the interior length. It's slightly more ground-hugging and has a bit more of a coupé type of roofline."